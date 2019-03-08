Ely Runners go from strength to strength with popular beginners' course

The Ely Runners' beginners' courses are going from strength to strength so far. Picture: ELY RUNNERS Archant

For Ely Runners, the positivity does not look to be stopping any time soon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ely Runners' beginners' courses are going from strength to strength so far. Picture: ELY RUNNERS The Ely Runners' beginners' courses are going from strength to strength so far. Picture: ELY RUNNERS

Around 50 people have enrolled onto the club's beginners' 10-week course, which welcomes both new and returning athletes wanting to get back into routine.

Despite a decline in numbers since its inception seven years ago, this has been quickly solved, and now the idea of Ely Runners' honorary member Lionel Smith and former club servant Steve Tovey is coming into fruition.

"Beginners have reported to me of some weight loss, feeling better mentally and physically, and two graduates of the course reported either reduced use of inhalers is stopping using them all together," said course co-ordinator, Justin Smith.

"The course has helped people with their park run times, with plenty of Personal Bests achieved.

The Ely Runners' beginners' courses are going from strength to strength so far. Picture: ELY RUNNERS The Ely Runners' beginners' courses are going from strength to strength so far. Picture: ELY RUNNERS

You may also want to watch:

"For many, this has set them up to make running a regular part of their lives."

Led by Justin and a team of dedicated coaches, they aim to ease new runners into the experience whilst coaching them on running form and improving their fitness, endurance and technique.

Runners can expect to work towards a more comfortable and efficient run at the 5k distance, who begin at the Paradise Centre in Ely every Monday and run to various venues within the city.

The Ely Runners' beginners' courses are going from strength to strength so far. Picture: ELY RUNNERS The Ely Runners' beginners' courses are going from strength to strength so far. Picture: ELY RUNNERS

The next course starts in February next year and costs £25 for all 10 weeks.

For more information, email beginners@elyrunners.co.uk.