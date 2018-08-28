Isle of Ely Rowing Club members shine at Indoor Championships

Isle of Ely Rowing Club's Nicki Glen on the podium at the British Indoor Championships Archant

Isle of Ely Rowing Club had plenty of success at the British Indoor Championships at the Olympic Park in London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Isle of Ely Rowing Club's Nicki Glen with crewmates Jill McCulloch and Lyn Haynes at the British Indoor Championsihps Isle of Ely Rowing Club's Nicki Glen with crewmates Jill McCulloch and Lyn Haynes at the British Indoor Championsihps

Members combined to win gold in the boys’, girls’ and mixed junior relays, while Poppy Shipley came out on top in the J16 girls’ event.

And Nicki Glen won the 55-59 women’s 2000m in under eight minutes after a tough autumn schedule.

Glen said: “The hardest thing is keeping healthy, so many people with winter colds coughing and gagging on trains. I should’ve been sponsored by Berrocca!”

William Buchanan won silver in the J16 boys event, while Jamie Gare took silver in the sixth form boys’ 500m, and there were bronze medals for Harriet Drake-:ee and Martha Bullen in the J16 girls category.

Ely captain Duncan McCulloch congratulated all who took part and said the performances from club rowers “did us all proud”.

For more details visit elyrowingclub.org.uk.