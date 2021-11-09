Ely & Chesterton United rink hockey club finished fifth at the Eurockey Cup. - Credit: Supplied/ECU

A rink hockey club has defied expectations as they returned home after competing against some of Europe’s best teams.

Ely & Chesterton United (ECU) took part in the Eurockey Cup Fem15 tournament in Lloret de Mar, Catalonia, Spain between October 29-November 1.

ECU, the only British club to attend, competed alongside teams from the likes of Barcelona, Paris and Geneva.

In just their third appearance at the tournament, ECU earned a win and draw amid narrow defeats against some of Spain’s top sides, conceding nine goals in five matches over three days.

Head coach Luis Gomes said: “We were competitive against the best top teams in Spain; we just lost 1-0 against the vice champion of the tournament.

“We managed to collect four points by drawing against a strong Italian team, Pink Hockey Cornedo, and winning against the Spanish team of Vila-Sana.

“It was a great opportunity to meet other people and other teams from across Europe, memories that will remain with us forever.”

Ely & Chesterton United also won the 'passion' award at the Eurockey Cup. - Credit: Supplied/ECU

The ECU team, which finished fifth overall, consists of eight girls aged between 12 and 14-years-old, spanning Cambridgeshire and other parts of the country.

As part of the Eurockey Cup, a European rink hockey competition, there is a focus on promoting friendship, respect and passion.

Because of this, ECU earned the ‘Passion’ award for their efforts during the competition.

Emily Bolt, team captain, said: “It was a great opportunity for our team to improve.

“Hopefully next year, we will get another chance and maybe even get in the top three.

“It was nice to hear that everyone else was enjoying the games as much as we were.”

ECU intends to continue participating at the Eurockey Cup with both mixed and female-only teams in future.

ECU has boys and girls’ teams from under 11 to under 11, as well as an English Premier League team.

The club trains weekly:

Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5pm-8pm: U15 and above, Ross Peers Sports Centre, Soham

Thursdays 5pm-7pm: U11-U13: Netherhall Sports Centre, Cambridge

Saturdays 1pm-4pm: Beginners-U13: Chesterton Sports Centre, Cambridge

The club also organises a fun skating session for families with children aged 4-14 on Saturdays in term-time at Chesterton Sports Centre at 12pm.

For more details, call youth team manager Roger Courtenay-Barrow on: 07901916516 or email club secretary Brian Barrow at: brianbarrow5@aol.com.