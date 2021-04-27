Published: 10:39 AM April 27, 2021 Updated: 11:32 AM April 27, 2021

From time trials to mountain bike racing, Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs were in for a busy weekend of action.

Riders competed in different disciplines between April 24-25 which also featured mountain bike and closed circuit racing as the 2021 time trial season continued following the Covid-19 lockdown.

First up was the first round of the Mud Sweat and Gears series held at Haughley Park near Bury St Edmunds, an event that Mathew Eley shone in.

Eley finished in 15th place in the division one male category having completed nine laps in one hour and 41 minutes.

Teammate John McAndrew finished 38th in the division two male category, George Hallam crossed in 14th in division four while junior rider Harvey Woodroffe took fifth spot in the under 13 boys race.

Three Ely riders were in action for the 10-mile B10/37R time trial circuit near Tottenhill, King’s Lynn.

It was bad luck for Rob Golding, who despite finishing the course in 21:44, incurred a five-minute time penalty after getting lost on his warm-up ride, leading to a 15-mile detour before the 10-mile race had begun.

Derek Ricketts recorded a new personal best on the 25-mile time trial F2/25A course near Cambourne. - Credit: Davey Jones

Instead, Golding was left with slight disappointment and a delayed time of 26:44.

Despite this, there was some better luck for Ely as John Manlow recorded a new personal best in 22:38.

Rob Goult also achieved a personal milestone of 26 minutes and 27 seconds along the same route, a distance personal best.

Ely were represented at the F2/25A time trial near Cambourne, a 25-mile course organised by Shaftesbury CC.

Darran Bennett was the fastest Ely rider in a time of 53:11, leaving him fifth overall.

Derek Ricketts also impressed with a new personal best of 55:36 for a 19th-placed finish, followed by Will Shepherd who crossed in under an hour in 58:44 and 42nd overall.

Will Shepherd also impressed for Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs in a time trial event near Cambourne. - Credit: Davey Jones

For one rider, however, one day of racing was not enough.

Having decided a mountain bike race on the Saturday was not enough, Harvey Woodroffe cycled in a closed circuit road race at the Milton Keynes Bowl a day later.

In fact, he put in a top-five display, coming fifth and only five seconds slower than the winner in the category C race and 12th in the MTB event.