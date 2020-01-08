CYCLING: Ely & District Cycling Club riders see in the New Year with impressive results

Riders from Ely & District Cycling Club saw in the New Year with a set of impressive results in the Eastern Cyclocross League.

The B&T Motor Repairs outfit took part in the Stow Scramble cyclocross event, with junior riders taking centre stage at the meeting held by Stowmarket and District CC.

In the under 10s race, Harvey Woodroffe finished in seventh despite suffering difficulties, with Lucas Bowman recovering from an earlier fall to cross the line in 23rd spot.

Kieran Vanhoutte got off to a slow start in the under 12s contest, but managed to claim 10th place, while Isaac Barton earned one of his best results of the season after finishing 20th on a heavy, wet course in the youth race.

In the veterans category, Ferenc Vanhoutte pipped teammate Neil Bowman as the riders crossed in 46th and 50th places respectively, while in the grand veterans race, Martin Holland came 58th before Simon Hambling finished in 71st spot.