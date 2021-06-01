News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Ely cyclists tackle Cathedral Route - to Norwich and back

Logo Icon

Dan Mason

Published: 2:28 PM June 1, 2021   
Ely riders at the start of the ride

Ely riders at the start of the ride - Credit: Nick Barton

The Cathedrals Cycle Route is a long-distance route taking in all 42 cathedrals in England with a total length of around 2000 miles. 

While that might be too much for one day, the Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs organised a ride over one leg of the route running from Ely Cathedral to Norwich Cathedral.

A group of 18 riders left Ely Cathedral early on Sunday morning and set off on the 55-mile ride to Norwich and, despite riding into a headwind for most of the way, progress was swift thanks to the benefit of riding together and taking advantage of the slipstream provided by the lead riders, as well as the opportunity for socialising and the greater security of riding in a group.

Ely riders on their way to Norwich

Ely riders on their way to Norwich - Credit: Chris Grindley

After a refreshing lunch in the sunshine at Norwich, 12 of the riders elected to cycle the return leg as well.

For three of the riders, Andrew Hambling, Rory Kemp and Adam Harley, it was the first time they had cycled more than 100 miles in one day, known to cyclists as an Imperial Century and a notable achievement for any rider.

You may also want to watch:

The youngest rider to take part on the ride was 15-year-old Isaac Barton, a member of the club's Junior section.

Details of Junior training sessions with the EDCC and of weekend club rides, which are open to members and non-members alike, are available on the club's website at www.elycyclingclub.com.

Most Read

  1. 1 Angry resident claims objectors silenced in rush to deliver £18m rail station
  2. 2 Departing headteacher gets baked bean ‘bath to remember'
  3. 3 Historic Hereward the Wake event to be commemorated this week
  1. 4 Community unites to prevent village pub becoming a holiday let
  2. 5 Solar farm consultation has been ‘woeful’, say campaigners
  3. 6 Extinction Rebellion activists throw paint over Cambridge Labour Party’s HQ
  4. 7 Conman blasted for ‘absolutely disgusting’ ripping off victims, some in their 80s and 90s 
  5. 8 Drink driver who reversed into ditch was FOUR times over limit
  6. 9 Archant announces major recruitment drive
  7. 10 Man, 19, arrested in connection with Swastika graffiti
Cycling
Ely Cathedral
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

English actor Dame Sheila Hancock DBE and TV’s Gyles Brandreth visited Topping & Company Booksellers of Ely

Twitter

Actor Sheila Hancock and TV’s Gyles Brandreth visit Ely bookshop

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of Hill Farm, Wentworth.

Cambridgeshire

Farm near Ely goes on the market for £1.4m

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Britains biggest labrador puppy litter reunited in Haddenham one year after their birth.. Haddenham

Pets | Gallery

Britain’s 'biggest labrador puppy litter' reunited one year later

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Christy Stokes jailed for raping teenage girl

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Jail for man who forced girl, 17, against wall before sexually...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus