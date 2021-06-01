Published: 2:28 PM June 1, 2021

The Cathedrals Cycle Route is a long-distance route taking in all 42 cathedrals in England with a total length of around 2000 miles.

While that might be too much for one day, the Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs organised a ride over one leg of the route running from Ely Cathedral to Norwich Cathedral.

A group of 18 riders left Ely Cathedral early on Sunday morning and set off on the 55-mile ride to Norwich and, despite riding into a headwind for most of the way, progress was swift thanks to the benefit of riding together and taking advantage of the slipstream provided by the lead riders, as well as the opportunity for socialising and the greater security of riding in a group.

Ely riders on their way to Norwich - Credit: Chris Grindley

After a refreshing lunch in the sunshine at Norwich, 12 of the riders elected to cycle the return leg as well.

For three of the riders, Andrew Hambling, Rory Kemp and Adam Harley, it was the first time they had cycled more than 100 miles in one day, known to cyclists as an Imperial Century and a notable achievement for any rider.

The youngest rider to take part on the ride was 15-year-old Isaac Barton, a member of the club's Junior section.

Details of Junior training sessions with the EDCC and of weekend club rides, which are open to members and non-members alike, are available on the club's website at www.elycyclingclub.com.