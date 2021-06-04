Published: 11:00 AM June 4, 2021

Ely's Rob Golding raced in two time trial events over the late May Bank Holiday weekend. - Credit: Davey Jones

For one Ely & District Cycling Club – B&T Motor Repairs rider, the sunny Bank Holiday weekend proved a chance to set the record straight.

Ferenc Vanhoutte set a personal record in his first closed circuit road race at the Lotus test track in Hethel, Norfolk on May 29, finishing in 35th out of 61 riders and 25th in his category.

That was before a 110-mile social ride between Ely and Norwich with other teammates.

Rory Havis set a distance personal best in a 15-mile time trial near Cambourne. - Credit: Davey Jones

Ferenc’s son Kieran also rode at the road race event, finishing fourth in the youth B boys class, while Harvey Woodroffe came fifth in the youth C/D/E category race and fourth in the under 12s race.

Rob Golding also shone on Saturday in a 25-mile time trial organised by the Northampton and District CA on the F14/25 course near Guilden Morden.

John Manlow set a new distance personal best at a 15-mile time trial near Cambourne. - Credit: Davey Jones

Derek Ricketts set a new distance personal best over 15 miles at a time trial near Cambourne. - Credit: Davey Jones

Golding finished the two-lap course in 56:29 and 10th place overall, but he was not done there.

A day later, Golding alongside four Ely riders raced in a 15-mile time trial near Cambourne, where he finished as the fastest club rider in a time of 30 minutes and 48 seconds.

Rory Havis, John Manlow and Derek Ricketts also set distance personal bests over 15 miles.

Will Shepherd was the only Ely rider at the 10-mile time trial near Bury St Edmunds on May 31, as he found an early start less than helpful to a fast time.

Darran Bennett in action for Ely over the late May Bank Holiday weekend. - Credit: Davey Jones

Harvey Woodroffe was in action twice over the late May Bank Holiday weekend. - Credit: Joshua Woodroffe

But, Shepherd finished in 23 minutes and 11 seconds, securing 42nd place overall.

On Tuesday, back pain failed to stop junior rider Woodroffe from winning a podium spot in the first round of the Lee Valley Youth CC Summer Series at the Redbridge Cycling Centre near Ilford.