News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Robins suffer cup agony as Soham hit TWELVE in Cambs League cup

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:46 AM April 20, 2021    Updated: 11:56 AM April 20, 2021
Hemingfords United vs Ely City Reserves APRIL 2021

Ely City Reserves were beaten in another five-goal thriller in their second match of the Kershaw Senior Cup against Somersham Town. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

It was more cup agony for Ely City Reserves after falling on the wrong side of another five-goal thriller. 

The Robins were beaten 3-2 at home to Somersham Town in the Kershaw Senior Cup, their second Group C defeat in as many games. 

Fellow Kershaw Premier side Witchford 96 also fell to a 2-1 home reverse to Ely’s conquerors Hemingfords United, Luke Mansfield scoring for the hosts. 

In the same group, Soham Town Rangers Reserves opened their cup account with a 12-0 thrashing of Wisbech St Mary Reserves, Robbie Mason scoring four. 

In Group D, Cottenham United beat Milton 2-0, while Isleham United lost to Hundon in Group E. 

You may also want to watch:

Burwell Tigers suffered a second successive Group D defeat at the hands of Swavesey Institute in the Intermediate Cup, as Stretham beat Soham United 4-2. 

In the Junior Cup, there were wins for Lt Downham & Pymoor Swifts and Witchford 96 Reserves but defeat for Cottenham United Reserves. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Cheers! Busy first weekend back for pub post-lockdown
  2. 2 Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in front of thousands on live video
  3. 3 Hundreds go bargain hunting in the sun at first car boot since lockdown
  1. 4 Outcry over new road which will pass through woodland
  2. 5 Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader
  3. 6 COLUMN: 'Expansion' the future for Ely rowing club
  4. 7 High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire honoured with new role
  5. 8 Elections 2021: What will happen when you cast your vote
  6. 9 Fears for historic vicarage council fought to save
  7. 10 Three arrests after suspected brothel discovered

Tonight, Ely City Reserves host Witchford 96 and Isleham play Lakenheath Reserves (both 7.45pm), while Soham Town Rangers Reserves visit Bluntisham Rangers and Cottenham host Whittlesford United. 

Meanwhile, Stretham go to Swavesey Institute, Lt Downham & Pymoor welcome Littleport Town and Wicken are at West Row Gunners.

Tomorrow, Cottenham United Reserves face Histon Hornets, Soham Town Rangers 'A' host The Eagle, Stretham Reserves play Crusaders and AFC Ely host Witchford 96 Reserves.

Football
Ely News
Soham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ely Oriental Groceries opens on Sunday, April 18 at Ely Market. 

Lockdown Easing

City’s first Asian grocery store coming to market place

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Tony Adams was caught on CCTV running through Littleport with the weapon in his hand.

Jail for man caught carrying meat cleaver in public

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Anti-social behaviour at Ely Sainsbury's

Poll

Residents ‘left without a voice’ over anti-social car park behaviour

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
45 cannabis plants and large illegal knife seized by police during East Cambs scrap yard raid  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Large illegal knife and 45 cannabis plants found in police raid

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus