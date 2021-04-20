Published: 11:46 AM April 20, 2021 Updated: 11:56 AM April 20, 2021

Ely City Reserves were beaten in another five-goal thriller in their second match of the Kershaw Senior Cup against Somersham Town. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

It was more cup agony for Ely City Reserves after falling on the wrong side of another five-goal thriller.

The Robins were beaten 3-2 at home to Somersham Town in the Kershaw Senior Cup, their second Group C defeat in as many games.

Fellow Kershaw Premier side Witchford 96 also fell to a 2-1 home reverse to Ely’s conquerors Hemingfords United, Luke Mansfield scoring for the hosts.

In the same group, Soham Town Rangers Reserves opened their cup account with a 12-0 thrashing of Wisbech St Mary Reserves, Robbie Mason scoring four.

In Group D, Cottenham United beat Milton 2-0, while Isleham United lost to Hundon in Group E.

Burwell Tigers suffered a second successive Group D defeat at the hands of Swavesey Institute in the Intermediate Cup, as Stretham beat Soham United 4-2.

In the Junior Cup, there were wins for Lt Downham & Pymoor Swifts and Witchford 96 Reserves but defeat for Cottenham United Reserves.

Tonight, Ely City Reserves host Witchford 96 and Isleham play Lakenheath Reserves (both 7.45pm), while Soham Town Rangers Reserves visit Bluntisham Rangers and Cottenham host Whittlesford United.

Meanwhile, Stretham go to Swavesey Institute, Lt Downham & Pymoor welcome Littleport Town and Wicken are at West Row Gunners.

Tomorrow, Cottenham United Reserves face Histon Hornets, Soham Town Rangers 'A' host The Eagle, Stretham Reserves play Crusaders and AFC Ely host Witchford 96 Reserves.