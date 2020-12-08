Ely hockey players return from the darkness for first time in weeks

Ely City Hockey Club recorded mixed results in their first matches since lockdown. Picture: ELY CITY HOCKEY CLUB Archant

It was a mixed weekend all round for Ely City Hockey Club on their return to action for the first time in weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely 1sts returned from their hiatus with a 4-0 win over rock-bottom Wisbech Town 3rds in Division Four North West of the men’s Mr Cricket Hockey East Hockey League.

Stuart Kirk fired the hosts in front, before neat teamwork led to two Reece Laffer strikes before half-time.

City continued to dominate as player of the match Laffer, whose side visit Cambridge South 3rds on Saturday, December 12 (3pm), sealed his hat-trick after the break.

In Division Six North West (South), Ely 2nds lost 4-0 to leaders Cambridge Nomads 3rds while the thirds earned a 1-1 draw with Kettering 5ths.

Despite starting a player light, Ely took an early lead but could not reward their attacking play more often as chances went astray.

Kettering levelled in the last 10 minutes, despite a positive display from the visitors, who are without a game this weekend. The 2nds face St Neots 3rds this Saturday, 1pm.

In the women’s section, Ely 1sts were beaten 1-0 at second-placed St Neots 2nds in Division Three North West.

Ely held strongly against an aggressive opponent, but St Neots’ pressure paid off as they found a second-half breakthrough. Player of the match for Ely was Mollie Chamberlain, who are without a fixture this weekend.

Charlotte Dobson and Charlotte Beck netted for Ely 2nds as they beat St Neots 3rds 2-0 in Division Four North West (South).

Dobson opened the scoring inside 15 minutes, for a team that were always looking for more goals in a confident performance.

A short corner in the second-half was then converted by Beck for an Ely side who are now on a two-game winning run.

Ely 3rds remain winless in Division Five North West (South) following a 1-1 deadlock with Cambridge South 6ths.

Cambridge, a place below Ely in the table, took a half-time lead but their opponents reset and capped off a strong response with an equaliser from Emilia Watts.

Despite the draw, the team were happy with the result and look forward to their next match. Player of the match for Ely was Brittany Ward.