Are you interested in netball and want to join a club? Ely could be the place for you

PUBLISHED: 14:55 28 June 2019

Ely Netball Club are holding open training sessions this summer. Picture: ELY NETBALL CLUB

Are you interested in netball and want to play for a club? Ely Netball Club could be the place for you.

The club are opening its doors to new members for training sessions next month as part of celebrating this summer's Netball World Cup in Liverpool, where England Roses look to build on their Commonwealth Games triumph last year.

Two sessions that encompass different styles of netball for ladies aged 16 and over will run.

On Wednesday, July 24, players of all abilities are welcome to learn new skills and drills at Witchford Village College between 7.30-9pm.

Then on Thursday, July 25 at the Paradise Sports Centre (6-7pm), a walking netball session will take place for those returning from injury or want to try something different.

For both sessions, players are advised to wear comfortable clothes and to bring a drink.

For more information or to register your interest, please email elynetball@hotmail.co.uk.

