Published: 4:01 PM August 26, 2021 Updated: 4:21 PM August 26, 2021

Members of Ely Netball Club have reunited on the court after months of uncertainty during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Ely Netball Club

Members of an East Cambridgeshire netball club have reunited after months of uncertainty surrounding their sport.

Ely Netball Club members are pleased to be back on the court after battling with unpredictability during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The players started back training in March, but were under strict Covid safety measures.

Recently, rules were relaxed, and they have now been able to reunite properly on the court without any measures in place.

Head coach, Marie Stevenson said: “Covid disrupted our sport at all levels and we're now working towards building back the momentum.

"We love seeing our ladies back on court, we're a very social bunch and we've missed that"

“We train at Witchford Village College on Wednesday evenings.”

The club compete in the Cambridge and District netball league.

Anyone who is aged 16 and over and would like to give netball a go is invited to a taster session in September.

To find out more, contact elynetball@hotmail.co.uk.