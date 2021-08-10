News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Harvey conquers all once again for Ely Cycling Club

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:56 PM August 10, 2021   
Ely junior rider Harvey Woodroffe won at the grasstrack event at Hertford 

Ely junior rider Harvey Woodroffe on top of the podium after winning a grasstrack event in Hertford. - Credit: Joshua Woodroffe

Ely & District junior rider Harvey Woodroffe continued his excellent form in off-road circuit racing this year at a grasstrack event in Hertford.

The racing, organised by Green Arrow CRT, was set up as an omnium-style event with racers taking part in different disciplines of track racing. 

In the first event, a one lap time trial, Woodroffe finished in second place, but in each of the other three events - an elimination race, a handicap race and a scratch race - Woodroffe won the event, giving him first place overall.

Derek Ricketts raced in a 12-mile time trial near Guilden Morden

Derek Ricketts took part in a 12-mile time trial for Ely & District Cycling Club near Guilden Morden. - Credit: Katie Bonnar

The day before, Derek Ricketts was the sole rider from Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs to take part in a 12-mile time trial on the F14/12 course near Guilden Morden. 

Despite starting off dry, Ricketts ended up riding the second half of the race in torrential rain.  Ricketts' reward for persevering despite the atrocious conditions was a time of 28:16 which gave him seventh place overall.

Cycling
Ely News

