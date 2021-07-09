News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Ely youngsters excel with impressive displays

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:52 PM July 9, 2021   
Harvey Woodroffe won top spot at a grass track event for Ely & District Cycling Club

Harvey Woodroffe won top spot on the podium at a grass track racing event in Bredfield, east Suffolk for Ely & District Cycling Club. - Credit: Fergus Muir

It was the turn of the juniors to shine as they recorded podium places and impressive wins for Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs. 

Harvey Woodroffe returned to action for the first time after suffering a crash last month with a resurgent performance at the First City Crits Inc race in Colchester. 

Woodroffe was in the six-strong lead group, but a tactical confusion amongst the chasing pack saw the youngster sprint for second place. 

Teammate Tom Lewis raced in the regional national youth 10-mile race near Bungay last weekend, his first open time trial, coming second to qualify for the National Youth Championships. 

Tom’s father Martin finished the same course one minute and 20 seconds faster than his son in a time of 24:17. 

You may also want to watch:

Three senior riders competed in time trials near Six Mile Bottom, and it was another personal best for Darran Bennett. 

He finished the 10-mile course in 19:36, ahead of Rob Golding in 19:55, while Glen Clark crossed in 24:13 in the middle markers’ event. 

John Manlow narrowly avoided the rain to complete a 25-mile time trial near Bungay in 57:33 and 10th place overall. 

Meanwhile, a bandaged Harvey Woodroffe won three races at a grass track racing event in Bredfield, Suffolk, coming third in the other two races to win top spot overall. 

Cycling
Ely News

