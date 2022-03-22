Five-star Ely prove too strong for Kettering rivals

Ely City ladies' first team made it three wins in a row in the East League after a comfortable win over Kettering 2nds. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely Ladies ran out 5-1 winners over Kettering seconds in their latest league outing.

The home side began well, putting Ely under a lot of pressure, but the defence held firm and captain Rhianne Jones opened the scoring.

Jones struck again, with third-team player Charlotte Harris also on target on her debut to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Kettering forced several short corners after the restart and claimed a goal, but Ely kept attacking and saw Charlotte Dobson and Ciara Comley net to complete their nap hand.

Charlotte Becks and Kendle Putter shared the player of the match award.

The seconds beat Kettering thirds by the odd goal in five at Ely, after scoring two early goals.

Gemma Bridges opened the scoring from a short corner, with Ruby Beeney firing home a second from the top of the D.

Kettering replied after the break to square matters at 2-2, but a good run and pass into the D by Molly Shaw set up Sarah Sutton for Ely's winner.

Ali Wood was player of the match.

The thirds beat Newmarket 4-0, with Danielle Guest on target in the first half.

Britt Ward, Kirsty Dawn and Guest added further goals after the break, as Cassidy McLean took player of the match.

Ely's men beat March 5-4 in a thriller, after coming from two goals down.

Reece Laffar opened their account, with Owen Carford netting on his reverse to equalise before the break.

Laffar's second put Ely 3-2 up, but March replied with two goals in a topsy-turvy clash, before Laffar and Keith Squires netted to seal the points for the visitors. James Burt was Ely's player of the match.

David Carford's goal proved in vain as the seconds lost 2-1 to Cambridge South fourths, as Rich Vincett took the player of the match award.

Ziggy Poli was shown a green card and Alex French saw yellow.

But the thirds grabbed a late 3-2 win over Peterborough eights, as Keane Savage and captain Liam Goodson cancelled out the home side's first-half opener.

Ely were then pegged back, but Oliver Bennett settled it with their winning goal.