James Burt and Reece Laffar were on hand to receive the East League Division Three North West title for Ely City's men's first team after a successful 2021-22 season. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City Hockey Club hope that their key to success last season can create a platform for further triumph next time.

The club secured a successful 2021-22 East League campaign, including the men’s first team winning promotion and the men’s thirds finishing runners-up in their division.

A spokesperson for Ely City Hockey Club said: “A new coaching plan was put into place for all the men's and ladies' teams.

“We certainly saw the benefits of this as the season progressed with all our teams showing some really good results, particularly at the end of the season.”

Reece Laffar won the East Men’s League’s top scorer’s cup as he and James Burt represented Ely at the league’s presentation day earlier this month.

The pair were also presented with the Division Three North West title after storming to glory without defeat.

The club spokesperson added: “We have a strong player base and with new players joining and some juniors looking to play in the adult teams.

“It is going to be a very positive start to the 2022-23 season for all teams.”

Next season’s East League divisions are yet to be confirmed.