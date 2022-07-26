News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Hockey club reveals key to triumphant season ahead of new campaign

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:09 PM July 26, 2022
James Burt and Reece Laffar of Ely City Hockey Club

James Burt and Reece Laffar were on hand to receive the East League Division Three North West title for Ely City's men's first team after a successful 2021-22 season. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City Hockey Club hope that their key to success last season can create a platform for further triumph next time. 

The club secured a successful 2021-22 East League campaign, including the men’s first team winning promotion and the men’s thirds finishing runners-up in their division. 

A spokesperson for Ely City Hockey Club said: “A new coaching plan was put into place for all the men's and ladies' teams.  

“We certainly saw the benefits of this as the season progressed with all our teams showing some really good results, particularly at the end of the season.” 

Reece Laffar won the East Men’s League’s top scorer’s cup as he and James Burt represented Ely at the league’s presentation day earlier this month. 

The pair were also presented with the Division Three North West title after storming to glory without defeat. 

The club spokesperson added: “We have a strong player base and with new players joining and some juniors looking to play in the adult teams.  

Most Read

  1. 1 'Hero' farmer praised after battling major village fire
  2. 2 A14 westbound reopens after two lorries crash and large fuel spill
  3. 3 Grandson pays tribute to 'gentleman' and history-maker Peter
  1. 4 New cycle routes into Ely city centre face the chop
  2. 5 Multiple crews across two counties tackle house blaze
  3. 6 Lord of the Manor wants compensation for 540 homes
  4. 7 ‘This makes it all worthwhile’ - village hall receives level two Hallmark award
  5. 8 Second pay rise this year for Cambridgeshire Aldi workers
  6. 9 ‘I couldn’t be prouder’ - school marks 50th birthday in style
  7. 10 Three men armed with poles and bats break into west Suffolk home

“It is going to be a very positive start to the 2022-23 season for all teams.” 

Next season’s East League divisions are yet to be confirmed. 

Hockey
Ely News

Don't Miss

Vision of A1101 Welney Wash Road flood barrier

Cambridgeshire Highways | Video

Travel headache as key road projects clash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police are warning East Cambridgeshire residents to 'be extra vigilant

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Warning issued after cards not being returned by ATM machines

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Food at El Guaca off A10 at Ely

Food and Drink

Why this Mexican restaurant will leave you with 'smile on your face'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Ely St John's Primary School's long-standing headteacher, Liz Bassett (pictured) retired from her role after 10 years

Retirement

‘Inspiring’ headteacher, Liz, retires after 10 years of service

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon