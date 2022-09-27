Bethan Ibbotson secured two top six finishes at both county and regional gymnastics championships. - Credit: Supplied/Anna Waterfall

A gymnast who hopes to compete internationally secured a brace of top six finishes at both county and regional level.

Bethan Ibbotson went to the Cambridgeshire County Championships in Huntingdon on September 11.

Bethan, of Ely, claimed first on the vault, second on bars and third on beam to earn an overall third-placed finish at compulsory level five, the level before competing at regional and national events.

Six days later, the Fenland Gymnastics Academy star was in action in the eastern region championships in Ipswich, where she finished sixth overall.

Bethan Ibbotson secured two top six finishes at both county and regional gymnastics championships. - Credit: Supplied/Anna Waterfall

Anna Waterfall, Bethan’s mother, said: “Bethan felt proud, especially getting a medal at a regional competition.”

Bethan, who joined Fenland Gymnastics Academy in 2020, remains eager to reach international level one day.

She will now look ahead to her next grading session in spring 2023.

Anna added: “Bethan feels the challenge, but wants to carry on and is excited to get back in the gym.”