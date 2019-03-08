Advanced search

Hockey: Ely City finish season in style

PUBLISHED: 09:59 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 02 April 2019

Ely seconds celebrate

Ely seconds celebrate

Archant

Ely City women’s second team finished their season in style with a 5-0 win over Cambridge South.

Ely women celebrateEly women celebrate

An early hat-trick from Xenia Marshall, taking her tally for the season to 39, put them on top at the break.

And Kirsty Rogers extended the lead, before sweeper Karen Covey drilled home an unstoppable shot to see Ely finish the season unbeaten, 17 points clear at the top of the table with a goal difference of 106.

The firsts drew 2-2 at Haverhill as Hannah Brown, who shared the player of the match award with Rachel Carpenter, and Gemma Mott netted to finish fifth in East Three North West.

And the men’s thirds romped to an 11-0 win over Wisbech fourths after Owen Carford, Liam Goodson and Ben Reynolds all netted hat-tricks.

Ely thirds attackEly thirds attack

Mark Shirley and David Carford also struck.

The seconds also finished the season strongly, beating Cambridge South fifths by a 3-0 margin.

