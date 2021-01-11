Ely duo earn call-ups to Great Britain taekwondo squad

Published: 11:07 AM January 11, 2021

Ely-based Tuji Taekwondo club's Ivan Crozier has been picked to compete for Great Britain - Credit: George Barrett

Ely-based martial arts club Tuji Taekwondo have been celebrating after two of their members were picked for the Great Britain squad.

Ivan Crozier (male under-14) and Kamila Hughes (female under-50) were both selected after taking part in a competitive two-stage event online.

The selection process attracted hopeful players from clubs across the UK, who were then assessed by the national coaching team, and 11-year-old Crozier had a particularly tough task as the youngest of the applicants in his group, which included boys up to the age of 13.

But Crozier has more than six years of training behind him, having started at Tuji when aged just four years old, and already has a wealth of competition experience, including medals at national level, and earned his spot.

Hughes was already an active member of the national squad and retained her position for another year, having started taekwondo as an adult alongside her children.

Having progressed through the ranks quickly, she is thrilled to have been awarded a place alongside others who have been training for decades.

The pair will now work with the national coaching team online over the coming months to hone their skills in preparation for national and international competitions in the coming year.



