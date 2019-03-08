Ely & District duo do not Diss-appoint at time trial!

Ely & District Cycling Club’s Rob Golding and Rory Havis combined to good effect to win the Diss CC 2-up time trial on Sunday.

The pair tackled the B25/17 course near Thetford for the B&T Motor Repairs-sponsored outfit and completed the 25-mile route in 56 minutes and one second to claim victory.

But they were not alone in setting good times at the weekend as four Ely riders braved cold conditions on Saturday to take part in the Kings Lynn CC 25-mile race near Downham Market.

Darran Bennett was the fastest Ely rider, finishing the course in just under an hour with a time of 59.45 to see him home in ninth place.

And hard training over the winter by Derek Ricketts and John Manlow paid off for the pair, with both riders setting personal best times for the course.

Manlow finished just 12 seconds faster than Ricketts in a time of 1:01.08, leaving them in 12th and 13th place overall.

Ely’s Will Shepherd completed the quartet as he finished in 20th place with a time of 1:04.49.

Ely & District Cycling Club B&T Motor Repairs riders also took part in mountain bike racing at the weekend.

A group of three riders tackled the third round of the Mud Sweat & Gears MTB series held at the Lee Valley Velopark and in the Elite/Expert race Mathew Eley finished in a very strong seventh place, just three minutes and 38 seconds behind the winner.

Meanwhile, in the Grand Veterans race Martin Holland finished in 24th place, but Geoff Brewster was unlucky not to finish in the Super Grand Veterans race, as a broken chain put him out of the race while he was competing for third place in that category.

Finally, junior rider Ollie Sinden was again taking part in his preferred discipline of downhill MTB racing in the Mountain Mania Ricochet race at Aston Hills.

Sinden was in third place after his first run, just one second behind the second-place rider and one second ahead of fourth place in a tightly-packed field.

And on his second run he improved his time by four seconds to ended up in second place, claiming his first podium in a downhill race.