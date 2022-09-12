Silver lining for Ely Dojo youngster Kyle

Kyle Tower from Ely Dojo wo silver at the British Adaptive Judo Championships in Manchester.

Having won gold at the National Schools' Championships in Sheffield earlier in the year, he produced a skilful performance in a tough group of competitors.

And after suffering a defeat in the first round, he showed determination to win his second and third contests to earn a well-deserved silver medal.

The Adaptive Championships are for judoka with a permanent physical or intellectual disability, aiming to put players into groups matched with others who have similar levels of disability.

Ely Dojo coach Adi said: "Kyle didn't settle into his first match very well.

"For his second content he was better prepared and fought well with a dominant grip. He moved his opponent nicely and attacked with an O Soto Otoshi throw and quickly transitioned into groundwork with Kuzure Kesa Gatame, holding firm for the Ippon.

"Kyle then went on to dominate his final match throughout, using great Kuzushi techniques to unbalance his opponent and quickly turned in for a Tai Otoshi attack followed up with Muna Gatame to complete the Ippon win."

Ely Dojo runs judo classes for all members of the community from five years upwards and also has judo and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu classes for seniors from 18 years.