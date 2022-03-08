Ely youngster gains valuable experience at Judo Championships

Ely Dojo Judo Club saw one of their youngsters in action at the English Cadet Open Championships in Thetford on Saturday.

There was plenty of skilled judo on display in the 15 to 17-year-old competition and Ely student Yonas competed well against some strong opponents.

Although he did not place on this occasion, Yonas nonetheless gained valuable experience at such a high-level tournament.

Next weekend sees Yonas and clubmates Daisy and Kyle heading north to the Institute of Sport in Sheffield to take part in the National Schools Championships.

A club spokesperson said: "It's good to see judo events back on the calendar again!"

Ely Dojo have a club event planned for Sunday March 20 and all members should have now received the registration link to sign up.

*Ely Dojo is a small family run dojo based in the heart of Ely with a permanent fully matted studio for martial arts.

They offer classes in judo, self defence, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, submission grappling and more, for all ages, all abilities and all members of the community.