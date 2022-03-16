Ely Dojo trio impress at British Schools' Judo Championships

It was a great day of judo for three members of Ely Dojo at the British Schools' Championships at The Institute for Sport in Sheffield.

Daisy Simpson represented Witchford Village College in the year 10-11 female under-70kg group and took to the contest tatami with strong determination and decisive judo.

In the first round she faced an opponent from The Montpellier High School in Bristol and nearly made an early score with some fast attacking judo, but lost to a strong hold down technique despite managing to escape once.

In the repechage Simpson faced a girl from the Dallam School in Cumbria which proved another very close contest and her determination nearly paid off with a strong hip technique but she lost out again to a strong hold down technique.

Yonas competed in the year 10-11 male under-73kg group, representing Cambridge Academy of Science and Technology, and won his first contest against an opponent from Marshland High School in Norfolk with a perfectly timed throw to score ippon.

A tough draw in the second round saw Yonas face the eventual gold medalist from The John Warner School in Hertfordshire, losing out to some great controlled judo.

He then picked up a slight injury in the repechage eventually losing the contest to a strong hold down by his opponent from Larne High School in Northern Ireland.

Kyle competed in the Adaptive Judo year seven group on Sunday, representing Littleport and East Cambridgeshire Academy, and some strong fast judo, scoring with throwing and hold down techniques, saw him win gold.

It was a fantastic result for Kyle and Littleport Academy at his first national judo event as all three members of Ely Dojo demonstrated excellent judo on the day, first-class judo etiquette and a fantastic sporting attitude.

A spokesperson said: "They all smashed their personal target set by our matside coaching team for the event. The club is rightly very proud of Daisy, Yonas and Kyle and their judo achievements and their commitment to helping others at the club alongside their own judo training."

For more information contact elydojo@gmail.com.