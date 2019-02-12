Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely & District Table Tennis League show experience and ability in closed tournament

PUBLISHED: 15:28 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 04 March 2019

Simon Braschi

Ely & District Table Tennis League show experience and ability in closed tournament. Picture: CLUB.

Ely & District Table Tennis League show experience and ability in closed tournament. Picture: CLUB.

Archant

The Ely & District Table Tennis League closed tournament saw Soham player Martin Freeland retained the Men’s Singles title he won in 2018.

Ely & District Table Tennis League show experience and ability in closed tournament. Picture: CLUB.Ely & District Table Tennis League show experience and ability in closed tournament. Picture: CLUB.

Up-and-coming Haddenham star Joe Holland had a remarkable win over Peter Xie in the semis and burst out of the blocks in the final as though he was going to make it his day but Martin held his nerve and dealt with the onslaught.

His experience and ability, tested to the full, ultimately carried the day over four games.

Joe won serve and was 9-2 up in the first game but Martin hauled himself back to deuce only to find that Joe despite his youth did not panic but instead closed out the first leg.

The next game was Martin’s, steady all the way and closing it off at 7.

Ely & District Table Tennis League show experience and ability in closed tournament. Picture: CLUB.Ely & District Table Tennis League show experience and ability in closed tournament. Picture: CLUB.

Joe found no way back in the next game either but held his own through the fourth, being 6 all and 9 all before the champion took the last two points.

Serving well in the fifth, and with some stunning backhand finishes, the rallies mostly went Martin’s way. 7-3 was converted to a match-winning 11-4.

On the day Martin was a worthy champion but Joe Holland is a name for the future, especially considering he was still a junior last year.

Martin got his brace again, this year partnered in the doubles by Soham Comrades player Kin Chan. Terry Lane and Peter Zivtins went down 13-11 in the fourth game.

The ladies’ final between Alison Cooke (Fulbourn) and Mel Rule (Soham Comrades) was one of the most closely-contested for a while, Alison only imposing some dominance in the fourth game.

Positions were reversed in the Mixed Doubles where Mel partnered for another year by Steve Jugg retained that trophy 11-9, 11-5, 11-8.

In terms of medals, Steve had by far the biggest haul winning four and being runner-up in one event.

In the veterans, Peter Xie did one better than last year, besting his Fulbourn team mate Terry Lane 10, 4 and 8.

Antony Taylor-Gutierrez of Burwell marked his improvement by winning the Junior Boys’ final in three games.

Other medal winners were Chris Rule, Mick Scarff, Tim Hands and Joseph Coppin.

The trophies were presented by Peter Diver, president of the league, who thanked the organisers especially tournament secretary Ivan Stiff and his assistant Phil Gannon.

The full results are to go on the league’s website.

Most Read

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Cambridge auction house to sell off part of county council art collection but it’s not Cambridgeshire’s - that went under the hammer years ago

Cheffins of Cambridge will host an auction – dubbed ‘The Curated Eye’ – Selected Works from Hertfordshire County Council – will include many of collection’s 20th century pieces. Picture; CHEFFINS

Inspector’s recommendations ‘perverse’ says East Cambs Council leader as he pledges business as usual with 500 homes for Kennett still on target

Cllr Charles Roberts is standing down from local politics in May and will give up his council seat and, de facto, his role as deputy to Mayor James Palmer. Picture: ARCHANT

Get set to razzle dazzle for Viva Youth Theatre’s production of Chicago

And All That Jazz....Viva Youth to get you dancing in Chicago at King's Theatre in Newmarket. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Most Read

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Cambridge auction house to sell off part of county council art collection but it’s not Cambridgeshire’s - that went under the hammer years ago

Cheffins of Cambridge will host an auction – dubbed ‘The Curated Eye’ – Selected Works from Hertfordshire County Council – will include many of collection’s 20th century pieces. Picture; CHEFFINS

Inspector’s recommendations ‘perverse’ says East Cambs Council leader as he pledges business as usual with 500 homes for Kennett still on target

Cllr Charles Roberts is standing down from local politics in May and will give up his council seat and, de facto, his role as deputy to Mayor James Palmer. Picture: ARCHANT

Get set to razzle dazzle for Viva Youth Theatre’s production of Chicago

And All That Jazz....Viva Youth to get you dancing in Chicago at King's Theatre in Newmarket. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

REVIEW: ‘Sheer beauty of sound’ for Cambridge Chorale’s ‘A Sense of the Divine’ in Ely

‘Sheer beauty of sound’ for Cambridge Chorale’s ‘A Sense of the Divine’ in Ely. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

Better late than never, Fenland Council get round to sending congratulatory letter to Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill three months after it was promised

Jordan Gill took only three rounds to secure the vacant WBA international featherweight title in a decisive victory tonight over Emmanuel Dominguez. The Chatteris boxer was cheered on by home supporters during the title fight at Peterborough Arena. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ely & District Table Tennis League show experience and ability in closed tournament

Ely & District Table Tennis League show experience and ability in closed tournament. Picture: CLUB.

Concern grows over Wisbech man who has not been seen or heard from since Friday evening

Josh Joshua, a 38-year-old who has not been seen since Friday evening. Josh was last seen in Lynn Road, Wisbech, and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. Picture; CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists