The Ely & District Table Tennis League closed tournament saw Soham player Martin Freeland retained the Men’s Singles title he won in 2018.

Up-and-coming Haddenham star Joe Holland had a remarkable win over Peter Xie in the semis and burst out of the blocks in the final as though he was going to make it his day but Martin held his nerve and dealt with the onslaught.

His experience and ability, tested to the full, ultimately carried the day over four games.

Joe won serve and was 9-2 up in the first game but Martin hauled himself back to deuce only to find that Joe despite his youth did not panic but instead closed out the first leg.

The next game was Martin’s, steady all the way and closing it off at 7.

Joe found no way back in the next game either but held his own through the fourth, being 6 all and 9 all before the champion took the last two points.

Serving well in the fifth, and with some stunning backhand finishes, the rallies mostly went Martin’s way. 7-3 was converted to a match-winning 11-4.

On the day Martin was a worthy champion but Joe Holland is a name for the future, especially considering he was still a junior last year.

Martin got his brace again, this year partnered in the doubles by Soham Comrades player Kin Chan. Terry Lane and Peter Zivtins went down 13-11 in the fourth game.

The ladies’ final between Alison Cooke (Fulbourn) and Mel Rule (Soham Comrades) was one of the most closely-contested for a while, Alison only imposing some dominance in the fourth game.

Positions were reversed in the Mixed Doubles where Mel partnered for another year by Steve Jugg retained that trophy 11-9, 11-5, 11-8.

In terms of medals, Steve had by far the biggest haul winning four and being runner-up in one event.

In the veterans, Peter Xie did one better than last year, besting his Fulbourn team mate Terry Lane 10, 4 and 8.

Antony Taylor-Gutierrez of Burwell marked his improvement by winning the Junior Boys’ final in three games.

Other medal winners were Chris Rule, Mick Scarff, Tim Hands and Joseph Coppin.

The trophies were presented by Peter Diver, president of the league, who thanked the organisers especially tournament secretary Ivan Stiff and his assistant Phil Gannon.

The full results are to go on the league’s website.