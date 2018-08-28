Advanced search

Cycling: Ely & District members in Eastern League action

PUBLISHED: 15:19 29 January 2019

Tom Lewis riding down the finishing straight in the U12s race (pic Martin Lewis)

Ely & District Cycling Club cyclocross racers were in action at the Eastern League event at the World Horse Welfare Centre near Snetterton.

Isaac Barton racing in the U14s race (pic Fergus Muir)Isaac Barton racing in the U14s race (pic Fergus Muir)

The event was organised by Iceni Velo and the youth races in the morning were on frozen ground, providing reasonable levels of grip.

Tom Lewis took advantage of conditions to finish 10th in the under-12 race, while Kieran Vanhoutte was 14th despite being involved in a crash on the first lap.

Isaac Barton was 17th in the under-14 race after picking up places throughout.

By the time the older riders came to race, the ground had begun to thaw, leaving a slippery layer of mud over the frozen ground beneath.

Tom Lewis tackles a technical descent in the U12s race (pic Martin Lewis)Tom Lewis tackles a technical descent in the U12s race (pic Martin Lewis)

Ferenc Vanhoutte was the sole Ely rider in the veterans race and finished in 49th place, while Phil Peacock failed to finish the grand vets race.

Martin Holland had one of his best results of the season, finishing 25th despite a fall which lost him four places.

