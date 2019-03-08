Advanced search

Cycling: Ely & District members in Cyclocross action

PUBLISHED: 18:08 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 31 October 2019

An Ely & District Cycling Club youngster in action (pic Davey Jones)

An Ely & District Cycling Club youngster in action (pic Davey Jones)

Archant

Ely & District Cycling Club members were in action at the Eastern Cyclocross League race at Grafham Water last weekend.

Following their victories in last weekend's Muddy Monsters races at Milton Country Park, Lucas Bowman and Eleanor Stewart returned to action, with the latter making her debut in the competition.

Fellow debutant Harvey Woodroffe was the first of the Ely riders to finish the Under-10 race in eighth, as Stewart finished i8th and Bowman 25th.

Keiran Vanhoutte was the only Ely rider in the Under-12 race and finished 15th, while in the Youth race, Isaac Barton had his best result of the season in 27th, with Tom Setchell close behind in 34th.

In the Veterans race, Ferenc Vanhoutte also had his best finish of the season so far in 47th, with another cyclocross debutant Neil Bowman 63rd.

After a DNF in the previous round due to illness, Martin Holland took 42nd place in the Grand Veterans race.

