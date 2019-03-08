Advanced search

CYCLING: It's Ely & District riders versus the weather over busy weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:15 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 30 July 2019

Zena Palgrave and Dan Bromilow after completing the Three Peaks Bike Race between Vienna and Barcelona recently. Picture: DEREK RICKETTS

Zena Palgrave and Dan Bromilow after completing the Three Peaks Bike Race between Vienna and Barcelona recently. Picture: DEREK RICKETTS

It was Ely & District Cycling Club versus the Great British summer during a busy weekend of racing.

Martin Holmes of Ely & District Cycling Club rides in the Victoria CC 10-mile time trial near Saffron Walden. Picture: DAVEY JONESMartin Holmes of Ely & District Cycling Club rides in the Victoria CC 10-mile time trial near Saffron Walden. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Martin Holmes cycled at the Victoria CC 10-mile time trial near Saffron Walden, with less than half of the expected field participating due to extremely wet conditions.

Nevertheless, a determined Holmes battled through the rain and posted a respectable time of 24:31.

Saturday afternoon saw four Ely cyclists ride the Team Chronos 10-mile time trial along the A428 near Cambourne, three recording personal bests (PB) at the rain-stricken event.

Darran Bennett was the first Ely & District CC rider home at the Team Chronos 10-mile time trial near Cambourne on Saturday. Picture: DAVEY JONESDarran Bennett was the first Ely & District CC rider home at the Team Chronos 10-mile time trial near Cambourne on Saturday. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Darran Bennett was first home for the B&T Motor Repairs-sponsored outfit in a PB of 20:11, followed by John Manlow with another PB of 22:09.

Will Shepherd crossed the line in 22:47, before Sharon Bennett continued her recent improvement with 26:03 and a new distance PB of 90 seconds.

A more exotic adventure awaited for two Ely riders as Zena Palgrave and Dan Bromilow tackled the Three Peaks Bike Race.

John Manlow was the second Ely rider home at the Team Chronos 10-mile time trial event near Cambourne. Picture: DAVEY JONESJohn Manlow was the second Ely rider home at the Team Chronos 10-mile time trial event near Cambourne. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Starting in Vienna and finishing in Barcelona whilst absorbing three European mountain passes, both riders completed the race in nine days and five hours, totalling 1,413 miles and climbing a staggering 81,911 feet.

The club run their own time trial events on Tuesday evenings through the summer and all abilities are welcome.

Will Shepherd rides towards the finish line for Ely & District CC at the Team Chronos 10-mile time trial near Cambourne. Picture: DAVEY JONESWill Shepherd rides towards the finish line for Ely & District CC at the Team Chronos 10-mile time trial near Cambourne. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Sharon Bennett in action for Ely & District CC at the Team Chronos 10-mile time trial. Picture: DAVEY JONESSharon Bennett in action for Ely & District CC at the Team Chronos 10-mile time trial. Picture: DAVEY JONES

