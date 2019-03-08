CYCLING: It's Ely & District riders versus the weather over busy weekend
PUBLISHED: 12:15 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 30 July 2019
Archant
It was Ely & District Cycling Club versus the Great British summer during a busy weekend of racing.
Martin Holmes cycled at the Victoria CC 10-mile time trial near Saffron Walden, with less than half of the expected field participating due to extremely wet conditions.
Nevertheless, a determined Holmes battled through the rain and posted a respectable time of 24:31.
Saturday afternoon saw four Ely cyclists ride the Team Chronos 10-mile time trial along the A428 near Cambourne, three recording personal bests (PB) at the rain-stricken event.
Darran Bennett was first home for the B&T Motor Repairs-sponsored outfit in a PB of 20:11, followed by John Manlow with another PB of 22:09.
Will Shepherd crossed the line in 22:47, before Sharon Bennett continued her recent improvement with 26:03 and a new distance PB of 90 seconds.
A more exotic adventure awaited for two Ely riders as Zena Palgrave and Dan Bromilow tackled the Three Peaks Bike Race.
Starting in Vienna and finishing in Barcelona whilst absorbing three European mountain passes, both riders completed the race in nine days and five hours, totalling 1,413 miles and climbing a staggering 81,911 feet.
The club run their own time trial events on Tuesday evenings through the summer and all abilities are welcome.