Success for Ely & District Cycling Club juniors

PUBLISHED: 11:45 21 October 2019

Dan Bromilow

Ely & District Cycling Club juniors Lucas Bowman and Eleanor Stewart racing to victory at Muddy Monsters. Picture: DAVEY JONES.

Archant

Junior members of the Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs dominated the Under 10s category in the latest round of the Muddy Monsters North Cambridgeshire junior off road racing series.

Ely & District Cycling Club's Chris Brown, winner of the Ely Senior Hillclimb championship. Picture: DAVEY JONES.Ely & District Cycling Club's Chris Brown, winner of the Ely Senior Hillclimb championship. Picture: DAVEY JONES.

The Muddy Monsters series is an introductory race series for junior riders in which the riders race off road on a grass track for two races, a sprint race and an endurance race.

You may also want to watch:

Racing at Milton Country Park, Lucas Bowman and Eleanor Stewart won the boys and girls Under 10 races, with Harvey Woodruff coming second overall in the Under 10s boys race.

Ely & District Cycling Club's Oscar Barter, junior winner of the Ely Hillclimb championship. Picture: DAVEY JONES.Ely & District Cycling Club's Oscar Barter, junior winner of the Ely Hillclimb championship. Picture: DAVEY JONES.

On Sunday the club held its annual hill climb in conjunction with Mildenhall CC.

Chris Brown won the Club Senior Championship, with Oscar Barter finishing in first place in the junior category and Megan Holland winning the junior girls race.

For more information about the club email Dan Bromilow via dan@danstuff.info

