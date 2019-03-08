Off-road racing for Ely & District Cycling Club riders

Veteran and junior cyclocross racers at the end of the veterans race: Dan Bromilow, Neil Bowman, Kieran Vanhoutte, Ferenc Vanhoutte, Nick Barton and Isaac Barton. Picture: SUPPLIED

Members of the Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs took part in a variety of off-road racing at the weekend.

The first racing action took place on Saturday, with the seventh round of the Eastern Cyclocross League in the West Suffolk Cross race held at West Stow. Harvey Woodroffe had another good result taking 8th place in the Under 10s race, followed by Lucas Bowman in 15th.

In the Under 12s race Kieran Vanhoutte finished in 12th place, while in the youth category Isaac Barton was 30th in the boys race.

Later in the day four Ely riders took part in the veterans race, with Ferenc Vanhoutte being the first Ely rider to finish in 41st place.

Dan Bromilow took 49th place followed by Neil Bowman in 55th place and Nick Barton, in his first ever competitive bike race, in 58th.

On Sunday it was the turn of the Ely mountain bike racers with the first round of the Thetford Winter Series cross-country race series.

Returning to competition from injury, Mathew Eley took an impressive second place in the 1.5 hour Senior race, despite suffering a puncture on his third lap which required a short pit stop before the last lap to rectify.

In the veterans 1.5 hour race John McAndrew, returning to racing after a two year break, took 13th place while Cliff Loveday finished in 42nd place.