Published: 10:56 AM April 13, 2021

Martin Holmes was the second Ely & District rider home at the club's latest time trial event in freezing conditions - Credit: Davey Jones

Riders from Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs braved the near freezing conditions as they continued their return from lockdown.

Four members took part in a 10-mile time trial event, organised by the East Anglia Veterans Time Trial Association on Saturday, April 10 from Six Mile Bottom to Fourwentways, before re-joining the A11.

John Manlow backed up an impressive display at the King’s Lynn Cycling Club event on Good Friday with a time of 22 minutes, 14 seconds in his latest outing, finishing 39th overall.

Derek Ricketts also competed in the time trial event between Six Mile Bottom and Fourwentways, before heading back on the A11. - Credit: Davey Jones

Manlow also clocked an average speed of just under 27mph in an event won by Ronnie Stone of Islington Cycling Club, one of three riders to break the 20-minute barrier in 19:45.

Will Shepherd crossed the line in 24:02 at Ely & District Cycling Club's latest time trial event. - Credit: Davey Jones

Martin Holmes, who also competed over Easter, followed his teammate in 22:36 at the socially distanced event, a few seconds faster than Derek Ricketts who crossed in 22:42 and Will Shepherd in 24:02.