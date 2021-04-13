News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Ely riders brave freezing conditions as return from lockdown continues

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:56 AM April 13, 2021   
Ely and District cyclist in A11 event

Martin Holmes was the second Ely & District rider home at the club's latest time trial event in freezing conditions - Credit: Davey Jones

Riders from Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs braved the near freezing conditions as they continued their return from lockdown. 

Four members took part in a 10-mile time trial event, organised by the East Anglia Veterans Time Trial Association on Saturday, April 10 from Six Mile Bottom to Fourwentways, before re-joining the A11. 

John Manlow backed up an impressive display at the King’s Lynn Cycling Club event on Good Friday with a time of 22 minutes, 14 seconds in his latest outing, finishing 39th overall. 

Ely & District rider in A11 time trial

Derek Ricketts also competed in the time trial event between Six Mile Bottom and Fourwentways, before heading back on the A11. - Credit: Davey Jones

Manlow also clocked an average speed of just under 27mph in an event won by Ronnie Stone of Islington Cycling Club, one of three riders to break the 20-minute barrier in 19:45. 

Ely & District rider at A11 time trial

Will Shepherd crossed the line in 24:02 at Ely & District Cycling Club's latest time trial event. - Credit: Davey Jones

Martin Holmes, who also competed over Easter, followed his teammate in 22:36 at the socially distanced event, a few seconds faster than Derek Ricketts who crossed in 22:42 and Will Shepherd in 24:02. 

You may also want to watch:

Cycling
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Policing the Boat Race

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Exclusive

'Cash strapped' force picks up bill for 120 Boat Race police

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia

Person hit by train between Cambridge and Ely

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Cambridge Boat Race men's team who stayed at Head Fen Country Retreat

Gallery

Holiday park 'honoured' to host Cambridge Boat Race teams

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Overflowing bins at Ely Leisure Village

Environment News

Rats spotted around overflowing bins in Ely

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus