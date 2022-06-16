Ely & District Cycling Club bring home EDCA Championship
- Credit: Ely & District Cycling Club
Members of the Ely and District Cycling club took part in the East District Cycling Association 25 mile District Championship Race on June 12.
Hosted by the Wisbech Wheelers, the race was set on the B25/6 course along the A47.
Simon Butteriss came first, completing the course in 54:46.
Rory Havis and Will Sheperd finished in 4th and 8th in 56:06 and 1:00:17.
John Manlow crashed warming up and was unable to participate.
The previous day, riders raced in the Godric CC race on the B10/43 course at Bungay.
Robert Golding and Darran Bennet completed the 10 mile course in joint third, finishing in 20:44,
Derek Ricketts finished in 10th in 22:21, just ahead of Colin Currie who finished in 22:30.
Junior riders Harvey Woodroffe and Tom Lewis also raced on Saturday, in round three of the LVYCC Spring Series at Redbridge in the U12 and U16 categories respectively.
Woodroffe finished 5th and Lewis finished in 13th.