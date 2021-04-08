Ely & District fetch out the skinsuits as cycling time trials return from lockdown
- Credit: DEAN GOODING PHOTOGRAPHY
The relaxation of lockdown restrictions brought cycling competition back to the roads - and Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs took full advantage of the opportunity.
Time-trialling, one person against the clock, is a discipline made for social distancing and there was a glut of races to choose from, even with the cancellation of the Cambridge Cycling Club race on Easter Monday.
It started on Good Friday with a number heading to a 10-mile event at Tottenhill, organised by Kings Lynn Cycling Club.
A field of 27 took to the starting positions and Ely riders filled two of the podium places.
John Manlow was second having covered the course in 23 minutes 57 seconds, an average speed of 25.05 mph, while Derek Ricketts was three seconds behind in third.
Will Shepherd (25:05) was seventh and Rob Goult 11th in 27:42.
The action continued 24 hours later in another event organised by King's Lynn.
Hel over 25 miles at Fincham, two Ely riders took part.
Rob Golding finished 12th in 58:05 while Martin Holmes completed the course in 1:00:43, good enough for 21st overall.