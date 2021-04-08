Ely & District fetch out the skinsuits as cycling time trials return from lockdown

Published: 12:39 PM April 8, 2021

John Manlow of Ely & District Cycling Club finished second in the King's Lynn CC event on Good Friday. - Credit: DEAN GOODING PHOTOGRAPHY

The relaxation of lockdown restrictions brought cycling competition back to the roads - and Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs took full advantage of the opportunity.

Time-trialling, one person against the clock, is a discipline made for social distancing and there was a glut of races to choose from, even with the cancellation of the Cambridge Cycling Club race on Easter Monday.

It started on Good Friday with a number heading to a 10-mile event at Tottenhill, organised by Kings Lynn Cycling Club.

A field of 27 took to the starting positions and Ely riders filled two of the podium places.

Derek Ricketts of Ely & District Cycling Club finished third in the King's Lynn CC event on Good Friday. - Credit: DEAN GOODING PHOTOGRAPHY

John Manlow was second having covered the course in 23 minutes 57 seconds, an average speed of 25.05 mph, while Derek Ricketts was three seconds behind in third.

Will Shepherd of Ely & District Cycling Club riding in the King's Lynn CC event on Good Friday. - Credit: DEAN GOODING PHOTOGRAPHY

Will Shepherd (25:05) was seventh and Rob Goult 11th in 27:42.

Rob Goult of Ely & District Cycling Club riding in the King's Lynn CC event on Good Friday. - Credit: DEAN GOODING PHOTOGRAPHY

The action continued 24 hours later in another event organised by King's Lynn.

Hel over 25 miles at Fincham, two Ely riders took part.

Rob Golding finished 12th in 58:05 while Martin Holmes completed the course in 1:00:43, good enough for 21st overall.