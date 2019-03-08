Advanced search

CYCLING: Ely & District Cycling Club back in action despite extreme conditions

PUBLISHED: 16:19 05 July 2019

Mikie Burrell on the descent in the XC National Championship series. Picture: RICHARD HOWES

Mikie Burrell on the descent in the XC National Championship series. Picture: RICHARD HOWES

It was a different kind of challenge for Ely & District Cycling Club (EDCC) riders recently.

Dan Bromilow at the start of the VTTA 10-mile race. Picture: DAVEY JONESDan Bromilow at the start of the VTTA 10-mile race. Picture: DAVEY JONES

The B&T Motor Repairs-sponsored outfit were back in action amid soaring temperatures, and first up was Mikie Burrell.

Burrell raced in the fifth round in the sport category of the HSBC National XC MTB Series on Saturday, and despite suffering from a near crash, he managed to come home in 26th place.

On the same day, Dan Bromilow and Zena Palgrave took part in the Breckland CC 50 mile time trial on the A11 near Attleborough.

Both riders eventually overcame the extreme conditions on the 50-mile course, Bromilow clocking a time of 1 hour, 53 minutes and 3 seconds, with club record holder Palgrave finishing in 2:08:27 and fourth overall in the women's category.

Bromilow was also involved in the 10-mile E2/10 course near Newmarket the previous Thursday, completing the race in 21:46 ahead of Steve Peck with 22:25.

Three EDCC riders took advantage of the cooler weather to set new personal records on the B10/37R course in the EDCA 10-mile championships near Tottenhill.

Rory Havis was first home for Ely in 21:27, followed by Cliff Loveday with 22:43 and Will Shepherd in 23:49.

