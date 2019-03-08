Advanced search

Gallery

A busy weekend for Ely & District Cycling Club seniors and juniors

PUBLISHED: 10:48 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 30 August 2019

Martin Lewis, Isaac Barton, Tom Lewis, Nick Barton, Kieren Vanhoutte and Ferenc Vanhoutte (left to right) at the finish of the Tour de Broads ride.

Martin Lewis, Isaac Barton, Tom Lewis, Nick Barton, Kieren Vanhoutte and Ferenc Vanhoutte (left to right) at the finish of the Tour de Broads ride.

Archant

Last weekend's action for members of the Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs started on Saturday afternoon with the Cambridge CC time trial race held on the the F2/15 course running along the A428 near Cambourne.

Derek Ricketts racing on the F2/15 course near Cambourne. Picture: DAVEY JONESDerek Ricketts racing on the F2/15 course near Cambourne. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Once again Darran Bennett was the fastest Ely rider, completing the 15 mile at an average speed of just under 30mph to give him 13th place on a time of 30:34.

John Manlow was the second fastest Ely rider with a time of 33:15, with Derek Ricketts and Steve Peck just behind on 33:37 and 33:54 respectively.

Racing continued on Sunday, with Martin Holmes being the club's sole representative in the VC Baracchi time trial on the B50/17 course near Harleston in Norfolk.

Darran Bennett racing on the F2/15 course near Cambourne. Picture: DAVEY JONES.Darran Bennett racing on the F2/15 course near Cambourne. Picture: DAVEY JONES.

Holmes rode the 50 miles in 2:05:05, leaving him in 11th place overall on the day.

You may also want to watch:

Sunday also saw off-road racing in the form of round 7 of the Mud Sweat and Gears Eastern mountain bike race series at Radical Bikes venue near Chelmsford.

Mikie Burrell in the Mud Sweat and Gears MTB XC raceMikie Burrell in the Mud Sweat and Gears MTB XC race

Mikie Burrell was racing in the Sport race and ended up having his best result of the season so far.

Taking advantage of a tyre change shortly before the race to take account of the wet and twisty course, Burrell had a good start taking 4th place off the line, only to be held up by an early crash which put him back to 12th place.

Burrell fought back to 10th place, and was unlucky to miss out on 9th place, coming up just short in the final sprint for the line.

John Manlow racing on the F2/15 course near Cambourne. Picture: DAVEY JONESJohn Manlow racing on the F2/15 course near Cambourne. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Three of the club's junior members kept themselves and their fathers busy on Sunday by taking part in the Tour de Broads ride, starting and finishing in Whitlingham Country Park in Norfolk.

Tom Lewis, Kieran Vanhoutte and Isaac Barton, together with their fathers Martin Lewis, Ferenc Vanhoutte and Nick Barton, braved sun, rain and a stiff headwind on the return leg to complete the 75 mile ride, and are looking forward to testing themselves on the longest 100 mile option next year.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search in Soham

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search three boys in Soham recreation ground. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK

Owner calls for council to lift agricultural occupancy condition on Little Downham bungalow to enable buyer to be found

Hill Crest, Little Downham, whose owners want the agricultural occupancy restriction to be lifted so that a buyer can be found. Picture; CHEFFINS

More than £18,000 raised on annual bike ride in memory of Phil Beeton

Dozens of bikers put on their leathers in scorching heat to raise more than £18,000 for a charity ride in memory of Phil Beeton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search in Soham

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search three boys in Soham recreation ground. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK

Owner calls for council to lift agricultural occupancy condition on Little Downham bungalow to enable buyer to be found

Hill Crest, Little Downham, whose owners want the agricultural occupancy restriction to be lifted so that a buyer can be found. Picture; CHEFFINS

More than £18,000 raised on annual bike ride in memory of Phil Beeton

Dozens of bikers put on their leathers in scorching heat to raise more than £18,000 for a charity ride in memory of Phil Beeton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Community safety event to be held at Ely Cathedral

An event for people to learn how to protect their community from “threat and harm” will be held at Ely Cathedral. Picture: ECSP

COMPETITION: Win tickets to see Hozier at sold-out Cambridge Corn Exchange show

Grammy-nominated artist Hozier is heading on a UK tour this month and we have one pair of tickets to give away to his sold-out show at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Friday September 27. Picture: EDWARD COOKE.

A busy weekend for Ely & District Cycling Club seniors and juniors

Martin Lewis, Isaac Barton, Tom Lewis, Nick Barton, Kieren Vanhoutte and Ferenc Vanhoutte (left to right) at the finish of the Tour de Broads ride.

Investigation underway to determine cause of Hotpoint trailer explosion in Peterborough - more than 50 firefighters helped get blaze under control

Investigation underway to find out how 52 trailer units ended up on fire last night (August 29) at the former Pedigree Petfoods site at the rear of Hotpoint on Shrewsbury Avenue in Peterbrough. More than 50 firefighters were called to the scene to help extinguish the blaze. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE.

Barclay on the beat in the Fens for one day shift with officers

Steve Barclay MP joined Cambridgeshire Police to tackle crime across the Fens as part of new scheme. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists