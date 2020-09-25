Ely & District Cycling Cup keeping busy across three disciplines

John Manlow on the B25/9 course in the ECCA 25 event. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Archant

From time trials to cyclocross and MTB races, members of Ely & District Cycling Club – B&T Motor Repair raced in all three disciplines over a busy two days.

Harvey Woodroffe racing cyclocross at the Stow Scramble. Picture: JOSH WOODROFFE Harvey Woodroffe racing cyclocross at the Stow Scramble. Picture: JOSH WOODROFFE

Racing kicked off with cyclocross at the Stow Scramble at Haughley Park near Stowmarket on Saturday, September 12, a trial event for the upcoming winter series to test Covid-19 racing regulations.

Despite his chain falling off, Harvey Woodroffe finished 11th in the under 12s race, while Kieran Vanhoutte edged Isaac Barton to be the first Ely rider home in 31st place.

Andrew Hambling stepped up an age category to the junior race and finished 10th.

In the veterans category, Neil Bowman and Ferenc Vanhoutte came 24th and 28th respectively, while Martin Holland beat Simon Hambling to the line in the grand veterans race.

Darran Bennett on his way to ninth place in the ECCA 25 race. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Darran Bennett on his way to ninth place in the ECCA 25 race. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Another mechanical issue coupled with illness forced Harvey Woodroffe to retire from the mud, sweat and gears mountain bike race on Sunday, September 13, although Mikie Burrell finished the category three event in 32nd.

Two Ely riders took part in the ECCA time trial on the B25/9 course near Attleborough in Norfolk.

Darran Bennett was the fastest club rider in 51 minutes and eight seconds to earn ninth place, while John Manlow finished in 55:14 in 28th.

