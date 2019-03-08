Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cycling: Ely members out in force at time trial

PUBLISHED: 11:39 27 May 2019

Darran Bennett in action (pic Davey Jones)

Darran Bennett in action (pic Davey Jones)

CAMBRIDGE 2019

There was a good turnout of riders from the Ely & District Cycling Club B&T Motor Repairs in the ECCA 10-mile time-trial on the E2/10 course from Six Mile Bottom to Fourwentways and back.

John Manlow in action (pic Davey Jones)John Manlow in action (pic Davey Jones)

The fastest Ely rider in the event was once again Darran Bennett, who took advantage of favourable conditions to complete the 10-mile course in a time of 19.47 at an average speed of 30.3mph, the fastest time ever set on the E2/10 course by an Ely rider.

You may also want to watch:

John Manlow was the second fastest Ely rider in a time of 21.19, a personal best for him at that distance, with Derek Ricketts third fastest in a time of 21.33, which was also his fastest time ever on the E2/10 course.

Martin Holmes finished in a time of 21.45, a few seconds faster than Will Shepherd (21.52), who also set a new personal best over 10 miles.

Derek Ricketts in action (pic Davey Jones)Derek Ricketts in action (pic Davey Jones)

Glen Clark, in his first open time trial for several years, finished in a time of 23.34 and Alison Fox was the third Ely rider to set a distance personal best with her time of 24.17.

Rory Havis took part in the Great Yamouth CC race held over a 25-mile distance on the BS13A course between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft and finished in a time of 57.35 which gave him third place on the day.

Most Read

Motorcyclist, 23, dies after collision with Land Rover on Cambridgeshire road - other driver arrested on suspicion of multiple offences

Paul Wood, 23, died when the Kawasaki motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a green Land Rover at about 7am. Picture; FAMILY

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday

Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday. Ruby Corbett, Theodore Simmcock Simms, Freya Hewlett. Picture: SOHAM CARNIVAL.

Bruno Mars tribute show 24K Bruno is coming to the Cresset in Peterborough

24K Bruno - the ultimate tribute concert to the one and only Bruno Mars - is set to perform at The Cresset in Peterborough on Friday May 31. Picture: JENNIFER BATER-SINCLAIR.

Man, 62, from Ely arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and money laundering

Five people  including a man from Ely - have been arrested as part of an operation to tackle drugs. Picture: ARCHANT.

Most Read

Motorcyclist, 23, dies after collision with Land Rover on Cambridgeshire road - other driver arrested on suspicion of multiple offences

Paul Wood, 23, died when the Kawasaki motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a green Land Rover at about 7am. Picture; FAMILY

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday

Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday. Ruby Corbett, Theodore Simmcock Simms, Freya Hewlett. Picture: SOHAM CARNIVAL.

Bruno Mars tribute show 24K Bruno is coming to the Cresset in Peterborough

24K Bruno - the ultimate tribute concert to the one and only Bruno Mars - is set to perform at The Cresset in Peterborough on Friday May 31. Picture: JENNIFER BATER-SINCLAIR.

Man, 62, from Ely arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and money laundering

Five people  including a man from Ely - have been arrested as part of an operation to tackle drugs. Picture: ARCHANT.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cycling: Ely members out in force at time trial

Darran Bennett in action (pic Davey Jones)

Get your tickets now for Father’s Day family rave at The Maltings in Ely

Award-winning Big Fish Little Fish will return to Ely for a for a special Father’s Day family rave. Picture: DAVID DAVIES.

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Motorcyclist, 23, dies after collision with Land Rover on Cambridgeshire road - other driver arrested on suspicion of multiple offences

Paul Wood, 23, died when the Kawasaki motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a green Land Rover at about 7am. Picture; FAMILY

Evening of acoustic music at Little Downham Village Hall in aid of Amnesty International

Acoustic guitarist and troubadour Phil Hare will co-host a fundraising gig for Amnesty International at Little Downham Village Hall on Saturday June 15. Picture: FACEBOOK/PHIL HARE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists