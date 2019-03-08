Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Busy weekend for Ely cyclists - with a crash or two thrown in for good measure but overall some good individual performances

PUBLISHED: 14:34 16 April 2019

Dan Bromilow

Darran Bennett en route to winning his age group in the VTTA 25 race. Credit Davey Jones. Rob Golding racing on the E33/25 course near Newmarket. Credit Davey Jones. Mikie Burrell riding one of the technical features of the Olympic MTB course. Credit Richard Howes. Mathew Eley riding one of the technical features of the Olympic MTB course. Credit Francesca Eley.

Darran Bennett en route to winning his age group in the VTTA 25 race. Credit Davey Jones. Rob Golding racing on the E33/25 course near Newmarket. Credit Davey Jones. Mikie Burrell riding one of the technical features of the Olympic MTB course. Credit Richard Howes. Mathew Eley riding one of the technical features of the Olympic MTB course. Credit Francesca Eley.

Archant

Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs riders Mathew Eley and Mikie Burrell were both racing in the HSBC UK National MTB series at the weekend.

Mikie Burrell riding one of the technical features of the Olympic MTB course. Credit Richard HowesMikie Burrell riding one of the technical features of the Olympic MTB course. Credit Richard Howes

They were taking part in the second round of the series which was held at the Hadleigh Farm course built for the 2012 Olympics, and both riders had their fair share of excitement during their races.

Eley was racing in the Expert category again, and having finished 18th in the first round in Nottinghamshire Eley was looking for another good result.

However, he was held up during the first lap by other riders crashing in front of him, and then had a crash of his own on a technical rocky uphill section.

Despite being tempted to abandon the race due to cramp and lower back pain, Eley continued to the finish and ended up in 22nd place.

Mathew Eley riding one of the technical features of the Olympic MTB course. Credit Francesca Eley.Mathew Eley riding one of the technical features of the Olympic MTB course. Credit Francesca Eley.

Mikie Burrell was racing in the Sport category, and also had an eventful race, crashing on the second lap when his front wheel lost traction and slid wide. Despite going over the handlebars and injuring his shoulder and knee, Burrell also climbed back on board to finish the race in 27th place.

The Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs road racers were also in action, with Darran Bennett and Rob Golding racing in the VTTA time trial held on the E33/25 near Newmarket.

Bennett was the fastest rider in his age category, finishing the 2-lap 25 mile course in a time of 57 minutes 32 seconds, with Rob Golding two places behind in the same age category finishing just outside the hour mark with a time of 1:00:07.

Darran Bennett en route to winning his age group in the VTTA 25 race. Credit Davey Jones. Darran Bennett en route to winning his age group in the VTTA 25 race. Credit Davey Jones.

Rob Golding racing on the E33/25 course near Newmarket. Credit Davey Jones.Rob Golding racing on the E33/25 course near Newmarket. Credit Davey Jones.

Most Read

Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - ‘brilliant and I loved it’ says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

Celebrations in style for Phyllis’ 101st birthday in Chatteris

Former headteacher Phyllis Poole celebrated her momentous 101st birthday in style by having a party at a Chatteris care home. Picture: PATRICIA KREYER.

Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL.

LETTER: Here’s why I think cyclists in Ely are not getting such a good deal - and as for those cycle lanes forget it!

Back Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCO

LETTER: Council’s ‘obstructive attitude’ has made exhibiting in Ely very difficult and uncomfortable for me

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is offering people another chance to “re-enter the absurd world of Mack Mathod Cereal Absurdist” – and entry is free.

Most Read

Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - ‘brilliant and I loved it’ says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

Celebrations in style for Phyllis’ 101st birthday in Chatteris

Former headteacher Phyllis Poole celebrated her momentous 101st birthday in style by having a party at a Chatteris care home. Picture: PATRICIA KREYER.

Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL.

LETTER: Here’s why I think cyclists in Ely are not getting such a good deal - and as for those cycle lanes forget it!

Back Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCO

LETTER: Council’s ‘obstructive attitude’ has made exhibiting in Ely very difficult and uncomfortable for me

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is offering people another chance to “re-enter the absurd world of Mack Mathod Cereal Absurdist” – and entry is free.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Busy weekend for Ely cyclists - with a crash or two thrown in for good measure but overall some good individual performances

Darran Bennett en route to winning his age group in the VTTA 25 race. Credit Davey Jones. Rob Golding racing on the E33/25 course near Newmarket. Credit Davey Jones. Mikie Burrell riding one of the technical features of the Olympic MTB course. Credit Richard Howes. Mathew Eley riding one of the technical features of the Olympic MTB course. Credit Francesca Eley.

Cambridgeshire NSPCC issues guidelines to parents and carers if faced with children who are confused about their sexuality or gender identity

Cambridgeshire NSPCC has issued guidelines to parents and carers of children uncertain about gender or sexuality issues. Picture: JOHN CHALLICOM

Celebrations in style for Phyllis’ 101st birthday in Chatteris

Former headteacher Phyllis Poole celebrated her momentous 101st birthday in style by having a party at a Chatteris care home. Picture: PATRICIA KREYER.

LETTER: Council’s ‘obstructive attitude’ has made exhibiting in Ely very difficult and uncomfortable for me

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is offering people another chance to “re-enter the absurd world of Mack Mathod Cereal Absurdist” – and entry is free.

LETTER: Here’s why I think cyclists in Ely are not getting such a good deal - and as for those cycle lanes forget it!

Back Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists