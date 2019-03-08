Cycling: Ely members enjoy busy weekend

Cliff Loveday (pic Davey Jones) CAMBRIDGE 2019

Riders from Ely & District Cyling Club B&T Motor Repairs had a busy race schedule over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Martin Holmes (pic Davey Jones) Martin Holmes (pic Davey Jones)

Members took part in three different time trials, starting on the Saturday at the Victoria CC race on the E1/10A course near Saffron Walden.

Cliff Loveday finished the 10-mile course in a time of 23 minutes 35 seconds, beating his previous best on the course by 39 seconds, as Martin Holmes finished the race in a time of 24.29.

You may also want to watch:

On Sunday morning it was the ECCA championship race on the E2/25 course near Newmarket, where four Ely riders took part, riding the first half of the 25-mile course into a stiff headwind but enjoying the benefits of the tailwind on the return leg.

Dan Bromilow (pic Davey Jones) Dan Bromilow (pic Davey Jones)

Darran Bennett was again the fastest Ely rider with a time of 53.48, followed by Dan Bromilow (55.15), John Manlow (56.31) and Derek Ricketts (57.48).

Will Shepherd was the only Ely rider racing on Bank Holiday Monday, at he Stowmarket CC 10 event on the B10/38 course east of Bury St Edmunds.

Shepherd had an eventful race, with an early incident involving a pothole knocking his handlebars out of their usual position and later having to take evasive action to avoid a loose pony on the course, but he completed the race in a time of 23.23.