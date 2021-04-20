A day of triumph as Ely riders rise to new heights
- Credit: Davey Jones
It was a day for personal bests for Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs as the 2021 time trial season continued.
Four riders were in action along the E33/25 course between Six Mile Bottom and Newmarket on April 17, a 25-mile circuit consisting of two laps.
All four set new personal bests amid a north-easterly wind, making for a challenging final leg of the course.
Darran Bennett carried his 2020 form into this year by setting the fastest time for Ely in 57 minutes and one second, earning him first place in his age group and 10th overall.
Rob Golding also produced an impressive ride, which saw him stop the clock in a time just nine seconds slower than teammate Bennett, giving him 11th place overall and first in his age group.
Meanwhile, John Manlow and Derek Ricketts completed the Ely line-up.
Manlow crossed the line in 18th overall in a time of 59:11, ahead of Ricketts in 1:01:32 and 26th overall.
