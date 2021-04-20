Published: 4:52 PM April 20, 2021

Darran Bennett on his way to a new personal best for Ely on the E33/25 course. - Credit: Davey Jones

It was a day for personal bests for Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs as the 2021 time trial season continued.

Four riders were in action along the E33/25 course between Six Mile Bottom and Newmarket on April 17, a 25-mile circuit consisting of two laps.

All four set new personal bests amid a north-easterly wind, making for a challenging final leg of the course.

Rob Golding also produced an impressive ride and achieved a personal best. - Credit: Davey Jones

Darran Bennett carried his 2020 form into this year by setting the fastest time for Ely in 57 minutes and one second, earning him first place in his age group and 10th overall.

Rob Golding also produced an impressive ride, which saw him stop the clock in a time just nine seconds slower than teammate Bennett, giving him 11th place overall and first in his age group.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, John Manlow and Derek Ricketts completed the Ely line-up.

John Manlow finished the E33/25 course in 59:11. - Credit: Davey Jones

Derek Ricketts finished 26th overall along the E33/25 course for Ely. - Credit: Davey Jones

Manlow crossed the line in 18th overall in a time of 59:11, ahead of Ricketts in 1:01:32 and 26th overall.