News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

A day of triumph as Ely riders rise to new heights

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:52 PM April 20, 2021   
Darran Bennett Ely & District rider

Darran Bennett on his way to a new personal best for Ely on the E33/25 course. - Credit: Davey Jones

It was a day for personal bests for Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs as the 2021 time trial season continued. 

Four riders were in action along the E33/25 course between Six Mile Bottom and Newmarket on April 17, a 25-mile circuit consisting of two laps. 

All four set new personal bests amid a north-easterly wind, making for a challenging final leg of the course. 

Rob Golding Ely & District cyclist

Rob Golding also produced an impressive ride and achieved a personal best. - Credit: Davey Jones

Darran Bennett carried his 2020 form into this year by setting the fastest time for Ely in 57 minutes and one second, earning him first place in his age group and 10th overall. 

Rob Golding also produced an impressive ride, which saw him stop the clock in a time just nine seconds slower than teammate Bennett, giving him 11th place overall and first in his age group. 

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, John Manlow and Derek Ricketts completed the Ely line-up. 

John Manlow Ely & District rider

John Manlow finished the E33/25 course in 59:11. - Credit: Davey Jones

Derek Ricketts Ely & District rider

Derek Ricketts finished 26th overall along the E33/25 course for Ely. - Credit: Davey Jones

Manlow crossed the line in 18th overall in a time of 59:11, ahead of Ricketts in 1:01:32 and 26th overall. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in front of thousands on live video
  2. 2 Cheers! Busy first weekend back for pub post-lockdown
  3. 3 Outcry over new road which will pass through woodland
  1. 4 Hundreds go bargain hunting in the sun at first car boot since lockdown
  2. 5 Tyler Goodjohn ready to enter lion's den in world title bid
  3. 6 COLUMN: 'Expansion' the future for Ely rowing club
  4. 7 Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader
  5. 8 Motorcycle firm gearing up to show off lockdown project
  6. 9 Elections 2021: What will happen when you cast your vote
  7. 10 Letters: How could we afford 120 police officers for boat race?
Cycling
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police raiding the suspected brothel in Histon Road, Cambridge, on April 14 

Three arrests after suspected brothel discovered

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ely Oriental Groceries opens on Sunday, April 18 at Ely Market. 

Lockdown Easing

City’s first Asian grocery store coming to market place

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Croylands, former vicarage under threat in Ely

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Special Report

Fears for historic vicarage council fought to save

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
45 cannabis plants and large illegal knife seized by police during East Cambs scrap yard raid  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Large illegal knife and 45 cannabis plants found in police raid

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus