Early crash fails to stop youngster Tom making race history

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:17 PM November 30, 2021
Tom Lewis competing for Ely Cycling Club in Suffolk

Tom Lewis earned his first podium finish in a bike race for Ely & District Cycling Club. - Credit: Davey Jones

Cyclist Tom Lewis was not going to let an early crash damage his hopes of earning a first podium place of his career. 

The youngster’s hopes were hindered by a crash on a slipper corner, but the Ely & District Cycling Club – B&T Motor Repairs rider managed to recover. 

Lewis climbed to second spot in the Eastern Cyclocross League youth race at Redgrave Activities Centre, Suffolk to record his first podium finish. 

Kieran Vanhoutte came 16th in the same race. 

Meanwhile, Harvey Woodroffe narrowly missed out on a fifth podium spot in seven events, finishing fourth in the under 12s race. 

Lucas Bowman continued his upward form with a ninth-place finish. 

Neil Bowman riding for Ely & District Cycling Club in Suffolk

Neil Bowman finished in the top 10 of the V50 race in Suffolk for Ely & District Cycling Club. - Credit: Davey Jones

In the V40 race, Ferenc Vanhoutte battled through a back injury to cross in 31st, while Neil Bowman took another top 10 spot in the V50 race. 

Ely took part in the regional championships at Trinity Park, Ipswich on November 28. 

