Harvey Woodroffe in the Eastern Cyclocross League under 12 race. - Credit: Ely & District Cycling Club

Harvey Woodroffe was the only Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs rider to brave two days of racing.

But both days saw contrasting fortunes for the youngster.

Woodroffe won both races in the under 14 category at the Muddy Monsters race held at Ashwell CC.

He then cycled in the eighth round of the Eastern Cyclocross League at Trinity Park in Ipswich, used for the World Cyclocross Masters Championship, a day later.

After a solid start in the under 12 race, a slip on the pedal forced Woodroffe off course, eventually finishing in sixth place.

Teammate Lucas Bowman crossed the line in 16th.

Tom Lewis in action for Ely & District Cycling Club. - Credit: Ely & District Cycling Club

Lucas’ father Neil juggled a back injury to finish in 25th spot in the V50 race amongst an 84-strong field.

Tom Lewis overcame cramp to come fifth overall and third in the youth class, while Kieran Vanhoutte came 10th in the under 14 race.

In the V40 race, Dan Bromilow managed to rise two places after an earlier hold-up to come home in 52nd place, as Ferenc Vanhoutte recorded a 37th-placed finish.