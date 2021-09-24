Podium place for Bennett despite late time trial puncture
- Credit: Ely & District Cycling Club
A tyre puncture at the finish was the least of one Ely cyclist’s worries from earning a podium place as the time trial season draws to a close.
Darran Bennett crossed the line at the DAP CC 10-mile race near Bungay last Saturday with a puncture.
But despite that, he managed to finish in third in a time of 20 minutes and 46 seconds.
Derek Ricketts followed in 22:22 ahead of Martin Lewis on 24:43.
Junior rider Harvey Woodroffe gave a battling display on his return to the Redbridge Cycling Centre, three months since his crash at the venue.
The youngster, who got dropped from the lead group, came home in seventh and finished the race with one tyre flat.
Woodroffe also rode in a cyclocross race at the Milton Keynes Bowl a day later in the under 12s boys’ race, where he finished sixth.
Teammate Lucas Bowman came 14th in the same race, while Lucas’ father Neil worked his way to 20th on the technical grass circuit in the V50 category.
Ely rider John Manlow was the sole club member in the ECCA 25-mile race in Norfolk on Sunday, recording a personal best of 54:20 to finish 13th overall.