News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Podium place for Bennett despite late time trial puncture

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:39 PM September 24, 2021   
Neil Bowman riding for Ely & District Cycling Club

Neil Bowman racing in the cyclocross race for Ely & District Cycling Club in Milton Keynes. - Credit: Ely & District Cycling Club

A tyre puncture at the finish was the least of one Ely cyclist’s worries from earning a podium place as the time trial season draws to a close. 

Darran Bennett crossed the line at the DAP CC 10-mile race near Bungay last Saturday with a puncture. 

But despite that, he managed to finish in third in a time of 20 minutes and 46 seconds. 

Derek Ricketts followed in 22:22 ahead of Martin Lewis on 24:43. 

Junior rider Harvey Woodroffe gave a battling display on his return to the Redbridge Cycling Centre, three months since his crash at the venue. 

Harvey Woodroffe in action for Ely Cycling Club

Harvey Woodroffe racing at the Redbridge Cycling Centre for Ely & District Cycling Club. - Credit: Ely & District Cycling Club

The youngster, who got dropped from the lead group, came home in seventh and finished the race with one tyre flat. 

Woodroffe also rode in a cyclocross race at the Milton Keynes Bowl a day later in the under 12s boys’ race, where he finished sixth. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Malaysian-style Fens home leaves Grand Designs viewers in awe
  2. 2 Former mayor begins court battle to retain pub
  3. 3 Motorcyclist dies in A141 crash
  1. 4 Pictures show cars - including Tesco delivery vans - queued at fuel pumps
  2. 5 Mayor's ‘hop-on hop-off' public travel revolution
  3. 6 Amazing escape for driver in A11 crash
  4. 7 Author opens school’s new library
  5. 8 Former mayor Aigars Balsevics must wait for verdict on pub fate 
  6. 9 Drug free, drink free BMW driver crashes into wall 
  7. 10 Crisis, what crisis? Panic buying at the pumps in Fenland

Teammate Lucas Bowman came 14th in the same race, while Lucas’ father Neil worked his way to 20th on the technical grass circuit in the V50 category. 

Ely rider John Manlow was the sole club member in the ECCA 25-mile race in Norfolk on Sunday, recording a personal best of 54:20 to finish 13th overall. 

Cycling
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Truly spectacular fireworks in Ely - from three years ago - with the cathedral as a backdrop. 

Cambs Live

Fireworks join Christmas lights on the Covid cancelled list for Ely 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ely Christmas lights 2020.

Cambs Live

Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled over 'Covid uncertainty'

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Darren Thurling hit 100mph in a 40mph zone while travelling towards the A10 north of Ely 

Cambs Live

100mph, 20-minute police pursuit ends with a crash – and later with jail  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Accent Homes claim ‘a new proposal in this area would help to enliven and complement this residential setting”.

‘Tired and dated’ road can only get better with our 40 new homes, say...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon