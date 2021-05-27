News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely cyclists come on strong in ECCA Championships

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:24 PM May 27, 2021   
Rob Golding in the ECCA 50 championship

Rob Golding in the ECCA 50 championship - Credit: Davey Jones

Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs won the team category at the ECCA 50-mile Championships thanks to a number of excellent individual rides. 

Rob Golding put in another excellent performance to finish the 50-mile course near Cambourne on Saturday in 1:46:27, a personal best for Golding and put him in fifth place overall. 

Darran Bennett was the second fastest Ely rider, finishing in 1:48:47 with 14th place.

Darran Bennett in the ECCA 50 championship.

Darran Bennett in the ECCA 50 championship. - Credit: Davey Jones

Their times, combined with John Manlow's of 1:54:11, meant that Ely took the team prize with a combined time over two minutes faster than Fenland Clarion CC who took second place.

John Manlow in the ECCA 50 championship.

John Manlow in the ECCA 50 championship. - Credit: Davey Jones

The Hitchin Nomads 25-mile race also took place on Saturday, held near Guilden Morden. 

Derek Ricketts completed the two lap course in a time of 1:01:01, a personal best by over a minute, putting him in 22nd place overall. 

Derek Ricketts in the Hitchin Nomads 25 mile race.

Derek Ricketts in the Hitchin Nomads 25 mile race. - Credit: Michael Webb

Aaron Ball competed in his first ever open time trial race, his time of 1:06:00 was an impressive debut to open racing.

Aaron Ball in his open time trial debut race. (1)

Aaron Ball in his open time trial debut race. - Credit: Michael Webb

On Sunday, Rory Havis took part in the Great Yarmouth CC race held over 25 miles, where he took fifth spot with a time of 58:06.

Junior rider Harvey Woodroffe raced at the Regional Championships at Redbridge Cycling Centre near Ilford, coming fourth in the Under 12 boys' race, just missing a podium place.

Cycling
Ely News

