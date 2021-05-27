Ely cyclists come on strong in ECCA Championships
Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs won the team category at the ECCA 50-mile Championships thanks to a number of excellent individual rides.
Rob Golding put in another excellent performance to finish the 50-mile course near Cambourne on Saturday in 1:46:27, a personal best for Golding and put him in fifth place overall.
Darran Bennett was the second fastest Ely rider, finishing in 1:48:47 with 14th place.
Their times, combined with John Manlow's of 1:54:11, meant that Ely took the team prize with a combined time over two minutes faster than Fenland Clarion CC who took second place.
The Hitchin Nomads 25-mile race also took place on Saturday, held near Guilden Morden.
Derek Ricketts completed the two lap course in a time of 1:01:01, a personal best by over a minute, putting him in 22nd place overall.
Aaron Ball competed in his first ever open time trial race, his time of 1:06:00 was an impressive debut to open racing.
On Sunday, Rory Havis took part in the Great Yarmouth CC race held over 25 miles, where he took fifth spot with a time of 58:06.
Junior rider Harvey Woodroffe raced at the Regional Championships at Redbridge Cycling Centre near Ilford, coming fourth in the Under 12 boys' race, just missing a podium place.