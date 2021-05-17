Published: 2:54 PM May 17, 2021

Rob Golding at the ECCA 25-mile time trial championship race near Cambourne. - Credit: Ely & District Cycling Club

Rob Golding ensured he was the man to beat for Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs after an impressive weekend performance.

Golding took advantage of the wet conditions to complete the ECCA 25-mile time trial championship race near Cambourne on Saturday in 51 minutes and 23 seconds.

The result left the Ely rider in 18th place out of 96 finishers, faster than closest teammate Darran Bennett who crossed in 51:41 and 21st place.

Darran Bennett finished 21st at the ECCA 25-mile time trial championship race near Cambourne. - Credit: Ely & District Cycling Club

John Manlow rode the course in 54:23 and 48th overall, while Paul Schofield, who cycled for St Ives on the day, came 30th in 52:18.

John Manlow in action at the ECCA 25-mile time trial championship race near Cambourne. - Credit: Ely & District Cycling Club

Meanwhile, the indefatigable Harvey Woodroffe was in inspired form at his first grass track event organised by Ashwell CC.

The junior rider, who raced with no brakes on a 333m oval grass track, topped all under 12 races bar one in the omnium event, which included four races, a one lap time trial, an elimination race, a two-lap sprint and a keirin.

Harvey Woodroffe racing in the Mud Sweat & Gears MTB race. - Credit: Ely & District Cycling Club

Woodroffe then followed this up with a seventh-placed finish in the under 13s category in the second round of the Mud Sweat and Gears event near Ipswich, his best event result so far.

Harvey Woodroffe racing in the Mud Sweat & Gears MTB race. - Credit: Ely & District Cycling Club

Mathew Ely had less joy in the Division One men’s race, retiring after one lap.

In Division Two, John McAndrew finished 31st out of 55 riders with George Hallam crossing in 65th spot in the Division Three race.