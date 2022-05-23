News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely City Crusaders U16 cap the season off with win against Lakenheath

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 5:20 PM May 23, 2022
Ely City Crusaders U16's squad

Ely City Crusaders U16's squad - Credit: Ely City Crusaders

The Ely City Crusaders Under 16’s team have finished their season on Saturday and capped it off with a 7-1 victory against Lakenheath FC at the away teams Annual Challenge Cup. 

The team has had a relatively good season coming third overall in the Cambridge & District Colts League, only five points behind winners Histon FC. 

The squad finished with 10 wins, two draws and four losses throughout the season. 

The members will now split up into either U18’s or Men’s football. 

Manager Mark Harvey, who has been with the boys for over a decade, said: “it’s a shame that the boys won’t all move on together, it has been fantastic watching them grow and develop as a team”. 

The boys will continue to train together until the end of June before they secure their new team spots at other local clubs including Witchford Mens, Ely City U18s, Soham U18s and Histon U18s. 

