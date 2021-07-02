Published: 6:25 PM July 2, 2021 Updated: 6:31 PM July 2, 2021

City of Ely Cricket Club's women's team played their first ever game against King's Ely. - Credit: City of Ely CC

City of Ely Cricket Club made history in the form of a local derby.

The club’s women’s team played their first ever match against King’s Ely last weekend, having formed two years ago as a small group of ladies attending introductory softball sessions.

The club now boasts over 30 female members led by captain Becky Case-Upton, and faced a strong King’s Ely outfit who posted 144-1 from 20 overs, Alice Cross earning City’s first wicket.

But despite their opponents running out comfortable winners, City can take pride in their score of 93-4.

A City of Ely CC spokesperson said: “The club has truly caught the cricketing bug.

"This is thanks to lead coach Simon Cross and newly-appointed captain Becky, who was the driving force behind the club introducing a dedicated offering for ladies.

“The team is already looking forward to their next match and the club continue to have big plans for both ladies and junior girls.

“This year, over 20 juniors have taken part in a girls only Dynamos programme and plans are afoot for a junior girls’ team.”

Ladies’ cricket training is on Wednesdays at 6.30pm at the Paradise Centre, Ely.

For more information, email Becky Case-Upton on beckycu148@gmail.com or call 07785 291727.