News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

City ladies make cricket history with first women's game

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:25 PM July 2, 2021    Updated: 6:31 PM July 2, 2021
City of Ely CC women's team played first game vs King's Ely

City of Ely Cricket Club's women's team played their first ever game against King's Ely. - Credit: City of Ely CC

City of Ely Cricket Club made history in the form of a local derby. 

The club’s women’s team played their first ever match against King’s Ely last weekend, having formed two years ago as a small group of ladies attending introductory softball sessions. 

The club now boasts over 30 female members led by captain Becky Case-Upton, and faced a strong King’s Ely outfit who posted 144-1 from 20 overs, Alice Cross earning City’s first wicket. 

But despite their opponents running out comfortable winners, City can take pride in their score of 93-4. 

A City of Ely CC spokesperson said: “The club has truly caught the cricketing bug.

"This is thanks to lead coach Simon Cross and newly-appointed captain Becky, who was the driving force behind the club introducing a dedicated offering for ladies. 

“The team is already looking forward to their next match and the club continue to have big plans for both ladies and junior girls.  

City of Ely CC women's team first game vs King's Ely

City of Ely CC women's team played their first ever match against King's Ely. - Credit: City of Ely CC

“This year, over 20 juniors have taken part in a girls only Dynamos programme and plans are afoot for a junior girls’ team.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 £100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines
  2. 2 Cyclist seriously injured in hit and run
  3. 3 Vicar backs call to remove homeless and their tents
  1. 4 Council agree to reduce speed limit after A10 Waterbeach crash
  2. 5 Ex mayor’s £100k homes utopian dream in tatters
  3. 6 Five held after fleeing through window during drugs raid 
  4. 7 CCTV released of diners who ran up £200 bill, and refused to pay
  5. 8 Prison for burglar shopped in by his mum
  6. 9 Car trapped under lorry in early morning A10 crash
  7. 10 Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly

Ladies’ cricket training is on Wednesdays at 6.30pm at the Paradise Centre, Ely. 

For more information, email Becky Case-Upton on beckycu148@gmail.com or call 07785 291727.   

Cricket
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lance Woollard, aged 65 of Richmond Avenue in March, has admitted murdering 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage,

Cambs Live | Updated

Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
This mysterious giant tankard has appeared outside The High Flyer pub in Ely.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Mystery tankard outside pub splits opinion

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Mysterious giant tankard has appeared outside The High Flyer pub in Ely.

Video

Huge cup of positivi-tea aims to inspire and uplift

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
MP Kit Malthouse in Cambs

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Residents resist housing estate that like Topsy keeps on growing  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus