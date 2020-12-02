Published: 9:00 AM December 2, 2020 Updated: 7:30 PM December 14, 2020

The Ely Outdoor Sports Association are calling on the local community to help support its project to resurface its car park as it looks to bounce back strongly from lockdown. Directors Richard Ord and Jon Evans have already filled the potholes. Pictures: EOSA - Credit: Archant

Ely’s community sports clubs are urging residents to support them as they look to bounce back from the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

In 2018, the Ely Outdoor Sports Association (EOSA) ran a successful campaign for a new astro turf pitch for hockey and football, and now it is looking to resurface its car park.

“The car park is badly in need of repair and costs us £1,000 each year to fill the potholes that keep appearing,” Julia Gilbert, director of EOSA, said.

“The cost to resurface it is £45,000 and our campaign aims to raise £10,000 towards this. We are then hoping to raise the remaining monies through grants.”

The EOSA, which is home to the city’s rugby, hockey and tennis clubs at its Downham Road complex, has seen strong demand for the astro turf but is struggling to replace income lost from pitch bookings, matchdays and the clubhouse bar.

“We are also planning some fundraising events once restrictions allow and are hopeful that Ely’s community will step up again to help us achieve our next goal!” Gilbert added.

To donate towards the car park project, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ely-community-sports-facility-car-park-resurfacing or go to https://www.easyfundraising.org.uk/causes/eosa.