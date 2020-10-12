Ely 1sts ecstatic after gaining first East Women’s League win of the season

Ely 1sts won their first East Women's League of the season with a victory over St Ives 2nds.

A fast start proved in vain for Ely 1sts as they drew in the East Men’s League, but a brilliant result for the ladies at the weekend.

The local lads were held to a 2-2 deadlock by Bourne Deeping 2nds in Division Four North West, Ted Dennis firing Ely into the lead.

Having conceded twice more before and after the break, a flurry of short corners paid off for Tim Reynolds and perhaps should have won the game.

A superb save denied Owen Carford a late Ely winner, with Joe Clarke named man of the match. Ely 1sts visit Wisbech Town 2nds on Saturday, October 17, 12pm.

In Division Six North West (South), Ely 2nds romped to a 4-1 victory over St Ives 5ths.

Ben Cross and Craig Hall helped Ely race to a three-goal lead, before their young players showed their talent, particularly from Alex French and Jamie Cooper helping the local lads score their fifth. Ely 2nds are not in action this weekend.

A fast start helped Ely 3rds thrash St Neots 4ths 6-0 in the same division.

Two early strikes from Liam Goodson followed by goals from Ziggy Poli and Fletcher Collins-Shirley fired Ely into a 4-0 lead, while a more patient approach led to adding to their tally.

Ely 3rds travel to St Ives 3rds on Saturday, 3.30pm.

In the East Women’s League, Ely 1sts earned their first win in Division Three North West with a 2-0 success over St Ives 2nds.

A tense first period broke into life as a deflection from Evie Flack just after half-time handed Ely the upper-hand.

The hosts then doubled their lead after good skills from player of the match Annabelle Gilbert for the team, who were ecstatic to win their first game of the season.

Ely 1sts travel to third-placed Cambridge South 2nds on Saturday, 3.15pm.

It was a contrast in fortunes for Ely 2nds who lost 5-1 at Saffron Walden 3rds in Division Four North West (South).

Most of the damage was done before the interval as Ely failed to cope with their hosts’ intensity, Polly Cooper grabbing the visiting goal, although one bright spark was player of the match Charlotte Beck who shone on debut.

Ely 2nds host nearby Newmarket 2nds on Saturday, 11am.

It’s no win in three for Ely 3rds as they lost 2-0 to Newmarket 3rds in Division Five North West (South).

Ely withheld high pressure from their Suffolk opponents, but conceded just before the break. Both teams shared chances to score after half-time, but Newmarket netted again to seal victory.

Next up for Ely 3rds is a trip to Cambridge South 3rds on Saturday, 10.30am.