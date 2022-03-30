Ely City fell just short in their bid to retain the Cambs Invitation Cup as they lost 2-1 to Cambridge United Development in the final. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Ely City’s three-year reign in the Cambs Invitation Cup has come to an end, but they most certainly put up a fight.

Ash Walter fired the Robins back on level terms, but a dominant second half from Cambridge United Development saw them run out 2-1 winners at the Abbey Stadium on Tuesday night.

“The boys didn’t give up and I can’t fault them for effort,” Luke McAvoy, Ely joint-boss, said,

“They know they can get something out of these games, but on the night, United were too good.”

Both teams walk onto the Abbey pitch here at @CambridgeUtdFC ahead of tonight’s @CambsFA Invitation Cup final. #robins pic.twitter.com/jsJDMYmFrr — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) March 29, 2022

Goalkeeper Harry Reynolds was called into action on several occasions during an entertaining first half, when Saleem Akanbi stroked home on 19 minutes.

Walter’s thunderous volley then levelled the score 10 minutes later in an even contest.

GOAL! @CUFCDevelopment 1-0 @ElyCityFC: The Us have possession in their half as Simper feeds in Akanbi on the left-hand side. He cuts inside, and coolly slots to the side of the oncoming Reynolds into the bottom corner. Mature finish. 19' #InvitationCup — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) March 29, 2022

GOAL! @CUFCDevelopment 1-1 @ElyCityFC- What a hit from Walter! A long throw-in from Hunt is headed partially away, only to Walter who times his volley from the edge of the penalty box to drill into the corner. Delight for the strong #robins contingent. 29' — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) March 29, 2022

But United’s persistence after half-time paid off when midfielder Kai Yearn’s 71st-minute strike found the top corner past a helpless Reynolds.

“We created the odd half chance, but second half we hardly got a touch,” admitted McAvoy.

“They upped a gear and once it went 2-1, we wanted to stay compact and try get something on the break.”

Reynolds gets down low to deny McConnell who aims for the bottom corner. The Ely shot-stopper then quickly returns to his feet to block the rebound, but offside given. 64' #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) March 29, 2022

GOAL! @CUFCDevelopment 2-1 @ElyCityFC: It was coming. Tidy play in midfield as United probed, and Yearn is found inside the left side of the #robins penalty area. He controls and picks out the top corner with a pinpoint curler. Reynolds rooted to the spot. 71' #InvitationCup — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) March 29, 2022

Ely, who last won the cup in 2019 before a two-season break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, responded strongly after United’s first goal but were resorted to defending deep for much of the second half.

Talisman Ryan Gibbs went closest for City, backed by a strong following, when his shot was blocked by a combination of defenders and woodwork on 80 minutes.

Gibbs does well to win the ball in a tight space on the right side as he dribbles into the United penalty box. Chadwick saves at his near post amid a combination of defenders and woodwork deny a near certain equaliser. 80' #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) March 29, 2022

It was a much-improved Robins performance in contrast to last Saturday’s 2-2 league draw with Whitton United, something McAvoy does not quite understand why.

“I think it’s when we play the lesser teams; I don’t know if it’s attitude, but we end up drawing or losing,” he said.

FT: @CUFCDevelopment 2-1 @ElyCityFC: Goals from Akanbi and Yearn seal the Cambs Invitation Cup for United after a brave effort from the #robins. City weathered an almighty second half storm, and nearly got a second equaliser to show for their efforts, but come up just short. — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) March 29, 2022

Ely now aim for a strong finish to the Eastern Counties Premier Division season, starting with a clash against Walsham-le-Willows at the Demcom Stadium on Friday night, 7.45pm.

It has been a disappointing campaign for his 12th-placed side, but McAvoy will take belief from an upbeat cup final outing.

“We know who we are and where we should be; we wanted to punch above our weight,” he added.

“It was good to play in the final; shame we couldn’t give a better performance but we will try to stay positive.”

Ely City: Harry Reynolds; Josh Revell, Adam Capel, Dom Hunt, Tom Williams (C), Taylor Hastings, Luke Crisp, Ash Walter, Ryan Gibbs, Ben Tait (sub Callum Chambers-Shaw), Luke Young (sub Jordan Foster).

Unused subs: Louie Bull, Louis Jenkins, Alex Theobald.

Cautions: Ely City – Williams, Walter.

Man of the match: Harry Reynolds.

Referee: Mr Thomas Kelly.

Attendance: 285