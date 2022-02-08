Ely City were beaten on the road as they look to consolidate a top 10 spot in the Eastern Counties Premier Division. - Credit: Nick Bowman

Both Ely City and Soham Town Rangers remained scoreless over the weekend in their respective league outings.

Ely, who had gone on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, were beaten 4-0 at Woodbridge Town on Saturday.

That ended the Robins’ four-match streak without defeat in the Eastern Counties Premier Division, stretching back to January 3.

As for Soham, joint-managers Matt Clements and Lloyd Groves were unable to register a second win in charge after a home reverse.

They lost 2-0 to Coleshill Town at Julius Martin Lane, leaving them three points adrift at the bottom and 10 points from safety.

Disappointed at the result today although I can’t argue @coleshilltownfc we’re better. We need to be brave in possession, courageous with risks and play with heads up. We can still do this but school reports says must do better…soon! @SohamTownRanger — Mark Goldsack (@MBGGoldie) February 5, 2022

Ely will look to get back to winning ways when they host Kirkley & Pakefield at the Demcom Stadium this Saturday, 3pm, as they aim to consolidate a top 10 spot.

Soham visit Yaxley tonight, 7.45pm before visiting title chasers Halesowen Town on Saturday, 3pm.