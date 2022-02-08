News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Robins and Greens strive to improve after hapless weekend

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:59 PM February 8, 2022
Ely City vs Norwich United DEC 2021

Ely City were beaten on the road as they look to consolidate a top 10 spot in the Eastern Counties Premier Division. - Credit: Nick Bowman

Both Ely City and Soham Town Rangers remained scoreless over the weekend in their respective league outings. 

Ely, who had gone on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, were beaten 4-0 at Woodbridge Town on Saturday. 

That ended the Robins’ four-match streak without defeat in the Eastern Counties Premier Division, stretching back to January 3. 

As for Soham, joint-managers Matt Clements and Lloyd Groves were unable to register a second win in charge after a home reverse. 

They lost 2-0 to Coleshill Town at Julius Martin Lane, leaving them three points adrift at the bottom and 10 points from safety. 

Ely will look to get back to winning ways when they host Kirkley & Pakefield at the Demcom Stadium this Saturday, 3pm, as they aim to consolidate a top 10 spot. 

Soham visit Yaxley tonight, 7.45pm before visiting title chasers Halesowen Town on Saturday, 3pm. 

Non-League Football
Ely News
Soham News

