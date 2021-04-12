News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
'We plotted our downfall' admits boss after five-goal cup thriller

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:26 PM April 12, 2021   
Hemingfords United vs Ely City Reserves April 10 2021

Paul Dockerill (left) looks on during Ely City Reserves' Group C defeat to Hemingfords United in the Cambs League Senior Cup. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Ely City Reserves’ joint-manager believes “we plotted our own downfall” after falling on the wrong side of a five-goal thriller. 

The Robins’ second-string were edged 3-2 at fellow Kershaw Premier outfit Hemingfords United in their first match of the Cambridgeshire County League Senior Cup group stage on Saturday. 

After slipping two goals behind, the visitors scored twice in as many minutes to haul themselves level before the hosts notched a winner 14 minutes from time. 

“We plotted our own downfall and made mistakes for all three goals. All three goals came from players diving in,” Paul Dockerill, joint-manager of Ely City Reserves, said. 

“They took the lead after we had probably our best 10, 15-minute spell of the game. 

Hemingfords United vs Ely City Reserves April 10 2021

Action during Hemingfords United vs Ely City Reserves in Group C of the Cambs League Senior Cup. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

“We held our own, but it’s the same story; we don’t get outplayed by teams, but unfortunately we can’t seem to find wins.” 

Ely spurned some promising chances in both halves, including Joe Murfitt’s effort which smacked a post, during their Group C defeat. 

Hemingfords United vs Ely City Reserves April 10 2021

Action during Hemingfords United vs Ely City Reserves in Group C of the Cambs League Senior Cup. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

It’s now no away league win in the last five games for Dockerill’s side, something he believes is key to their misfortune. 

“We always thought we’d have a chance of scoring. We didn’t think they were particularly strong at the back,” Dockerill said. 

“We seem to find our own way of losing games. If we’re losing six, 7-0 every week, I’d start to worry, but at the moment, we’re competitive all the time. 

“When we got in front of goal, we could have been 2-0 up before they scored, so it’s down to composure at one end and basic decision-making at the other.” 

Hemingfords United vs Ely City Reserves April 10 2021

Will Crisp diverts a free-kick into the bottom corner to level for Ely City Reserves at Hemingfords United in Group C of the Cambs League Senior Cup. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Ely City Reserves host Kershaw Senior A side Somersham Town at the Demcom Stadium on April 17 (3pm), who drew 0-0 with Witchford 96 in the other Group C game. 

In Group D, Cottenham United lost 3-2 at step seven side Comberton United while in Group E, Fordham lost to West Wratting as Isleham United drew at Linton Granta. 

Ely City ‘A’ and Burwell Tigers lost their Group D fixtures in the Intermediate Cup to Exning United and Stretham respectively, as Soham United won 3-1 at Swavesey Institute in the same group. 

Hemingfords United vs Ely City Reserves April 10 2021

Action during Hemingfords United vs Ely City Reserves in Group C of the Cambs League Senior Cup. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

In Group C of the Junior Cup, AFC Ely and Little Downham & Pymoor Swifts reigned supreme while Littleport Town drew with Stretham Reserves. 

Football
Ely News

